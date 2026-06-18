Senior Enterprise Architect Role Opens for Major Digital Transformation Project

A technology consultancy seeks a senior architect to lead system analysis, design and integration for a high‑profile client, requiring deep business understanding, technical leadership and extensive enterprise solution experience.

A leading technology consultancy has issued a comprehensive call for senior architects to spearhead the analysis, design and optimisation of enterprise systems for a high‑profile client project.

The role demands a deep immersion in the business requirements of the initiative, coupled with a thorough understanding of the logical architecture that underpins the blueprint design. Candidates will be responsible for producing detailed Functional Systems Specification documents and assisting in the preparation of the Terms of Reference that will guide the Request for Proposal process. This includes defining whether solutions will be built in‑house or sourced from external vendors, and shaping the technical criteria that will drive procurement decisions.

The successful applicant will act as the conduit between business analysts, project leads and the broader ICT team, translating stakeholder needs into precise technical specifications, data‑mapping schemas, diagrams and flowcharts that developers and testers can follow. A core part of the remit is to map existing legacy interfaces and design seamless integration points for new applications, ensuring that all system interactions are documented and future‑proofed.

The architect will also lead the definition of the application and technical architecture, covering everything from middleware and database tiers to infrastructure, security and disaster‑recovery designs. In partnership with fellow architects, they will verify that each component aligns with performance goals, security standards and operational requirements, and they will oversee the creation of proof‑of‑concept models and configuration specifications that validate the proposed solutions.

The position calls for at least six years of experience designing enterprise‑wide software solutions and a minimum of five years applying object‑oriented design patterns. Candidates should hold a solid grasp of overall architecture and design frameworks, be proficient with development frameworks and patterns, and possess the analytical ability to evaluate data, off‑the‑shelf applications and technical infrastructure.

While TOGAF certification is preferred, the emphasis is on proven technical leadership, the capability to guide cross‑functional teams through complex integration challenges, and the commitment to uphold quality management standards throughout the project lifecycle. The role offers a unique opportunity to shape a large‑scale digital transformation effort, delivering robust, scalable and secure systems that meet both immediate business needs and the client's long‑term strategic vision





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Enterprise Architecture System Integration Software Design Digital Transformation Technical Leadership

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