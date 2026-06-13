Senior DevOps Engineer Position Available in Platform Engineering Team

A data-driven organisation is recruiting for a Senior DevOps Engineer to enhance its Platform Engineering division. The position involves hands-on work with Kubernetes, Argo CD, Argo Workflows, Jenkins, and GitOps-based CI/CD setups. The engineer will focus on ensuring production stability, automating delivery processes, and enabling developer productivity. Duties include managing and refining CI/CD pipelines, optimizing build performance, supporting incident response, and overseeing Kubernetes security and access controls. The role is suited for a professional with extensive experience in distributed systems, automation, and observability, who can collaborate effectively with development teams to streamline releases and bolster platform capabilities. Candidates should possess a robust background in Kubernetes, CI/CD tools, containerization, and infrastructure as code, with additional desirable expertise in lightweight Kubernetes distributions, security scanning, and performance tuning. A minimum of five years in a senior DevOps or platform engineering capacity is required.

A data-driven organisation is seeking a Senior DevOps Engineer to join its Platform Engineering team. The successful candidate will play a key role in designing, operating, and continuously improving the software delivery platform across Kubernetes , Argo CD, Argo Workflows , Jenkins , and GitOps-based CI/CD environments.

This is a senior hands-on engineering role focused on production stability, delivery automation, and developer enablement. You will ensure deployments are reliable, repeatable, and safe while improving delivery speed and reducing operational risk across complex distributed systems. The role suits an experienced engineer who enjoys solving deep infrastructure and pipeline challenges, thrives in high-accountability environments, and has strong opinions on automation, observability, and production-grade system design.

You will work closely with development teams to improve release workflows, reduce friction, and strengthen platform maturity.

Key responsibilities include owning and improving CI/CD pipelines across Jenkins, Argo Workflows, and GitOps-based delivery systems; driving Argo CD application delivery, including sync health, promotion flows, and rollback reliability; designing and maintaining Argo Workflows for builds, testing, image publishing, infrastructure updates, and deployments; optimising build performance using caching strategies, BuildKit, dependency optimisation, and change detection; supporting production incidents with structured troubleshooting, clear communication, and root cause analysis; maintaining Jenkins as a controlled developer-facing interface, including access control and safe job execution; managing Kubernetes security components including RBAC, secrets, ingress, certificates, and service accounts; and improving observability across pipelines, deployments, cluster health, and system performance.

The ideal candidate will have strong hands-on Kubernetes experience including workloads, networking, ingress, RBAC, secrets, and troubleshooting; CI/CD experience with Jenkins, Argo Workflows, GitLab, Bitbucket, or similar tools; experience with container builds using Docker or BuildKit; a strong understanding of branching strategies, release promotion, and environment separation; and experience managing access control in CI/CD and Kubernetes environments. Desirable skills include experience with lightweight Kubernetes distributions such as K3s; SQL Server connectivity and certificate troubleshooting; security scanning tools such as SonarQube or Semgrep; and experience improving build performance and reducing pipeline contention.

The role requires 5+ years' experience in DevOps, Platform Engineering, Infrastructure Engineering, or similar senior technical roles, with a strong emphasis on demonstrated production experience with Kubernetes, CI/CD systems, and GitOps environments. If you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will remain in our database for future opportunities





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Front-End Full Stack) Senior Devops Engineer Platform Engineering Kubernetes Argo CD Argo Workflows Jenkins Gitops CI/CD Delivery Automation Production Stability Developer Enablement Build Optimization Security Scanning Incident Response Observability

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