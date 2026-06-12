Senior Developer Role in National Payment Solutions and Enterprise Application Support

A comprehensive job description for a senior developer position focused on national payment solutions, requiring expertise in Java, C#, Spring Boot, microservices, and payment system standards, with responsibilities spanning development, maintenance, support, and solution design within an enterprise environment.

The role involves comprehensive responsibilities for developing, testing, maintaining, and supporting national payment solutions and associated web applications. Key duties include producing detailed functional and technical specifications, ensuring adherence to change control and release management processes, and performing server and application maintenance activities.

The position emphasizes contribution to continuous improvement initiatives and the development of standards. Core technical competencies required span Java, C#, Java EE, Jakarta EE, Spring Boot, JDBC, JPA, Angular, IBM MQ, JMS, REST APIs, Microservices Architecture, XML, XSD, XSL, GitLab, CI/CD, Source Control, Release Management, Unix Administration, Linux Administration, troubleshooting on these platforms, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Production Support, Incident Management, Payment Systems covering both domestic and cross-border transactions, and ISO standards such as 15022 and 20022.

Collaboration with business stakeholders and Business Analysts is essential to understand objectives and requirements, conduct impact assessments for enhancements, changes, and defect resolution. Solution design responsibilities include producing detailed functional and technical documentation, ensuring alignment with enterprise architecture standards, security requirements, and development best practices. The role entails developing, enhancing, and maintaining enterprise-grade applications and services, implementing new functionality, and resolving defects.

Maintenance of technical documentation and version control standards is required, along with assistance in test planning, execution, and defect management. Providing second- and third-line application support, performing proactive monitoring and preventative maintenance, and ensuring service level agreements (SLAs) are consistently achieved are critical.

Additionally, maintaining system documentation, operating manuals, and technical runbooks, and facilitating knowledge transfer sessions and solution handovers to internal teams are part of the position. Candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or an equivalent qualification, with a minimum of eight years of experience as a Senior Developer, Analyst Developer, or Technical Specialist within enterprise development and support environments.

Desired skills include expertise in the listed technologies and methodologies, strong problem-solving abilities, and the capacity to work collaboratively in a fast-paced setting. The ideal candidate will demonstrate a proactive approach to continuous improvement and a deep understanding of payment systems and associated regulatory standards. This position is pivotal in ensuring the reliability, security, and efficiency of national payment infrastructure, requiring a blend of technical acumen and stakeholder management skills





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Senior Developer Payment Systems Java Spring Boot Microservices Enterprise Applications Technical Support Solution Design ISO 20022

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