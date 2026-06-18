Senior Data Engineering Consultant Role in Major Data Transformation Initiative

We are launching a major Group-wide Data and Analytics transformation to build a modern robust and highly governed data ecosystem. To achieve this we are looking for a heavy-hitting Senior Data Engineering Consultant to join us on a fixed-term contract. This isn't just about writing code; it's about architecting trust. You will play a pivotal role in modernizing our enterprise data platform reducing manual technical debt and building the production-ready pipelines that power our advanced analytics BI and critical regulatory reporting. The role encompasses design and ingestion of complex source environments optimization of performance through refined ETL/ELT processes technical data governance and control to embed trust via automated quality rules and lineage tracking as well as collaboration across IT infrastructure enterprise architecture and business domain data owners. We seek an individual with a proven enterprise track record deep expertise in modern cloud data platforms and a governance-first mindset who can autonomously deliver production-ready pipelines for priority business domains with impeccable documentation.

We are launching a major Group-wide Data and Analytics transformation to build a modern robust and highly governed data ecosystem. To achieve this we are looking for a heavy-hitting Senior Data Engineering Consultant to join us on a fixed-term contract.

This isn't just about writing code; it's about architecting trust. You will play a pivotal role in modernizing our enterprise data platform reducing manual technical debt and building the production-ready pipelines that power our advanced analytics business intelligence and critical regulatory reporting. Design & Ingest: Build and scale robust ingestion pipelines pulling from complex source environments including core transactional finance risk and third-party partner systems. Optimize Performance: Constantly refine ETL/ELT processes to improve system reliability processing speed and cloud cost-efficiency.

Technical Data Governance & Control Build Trust: Embed automated data quality rules validation checks and exception-handling frameworks directly into the pipelines. Lineage & Security: Implement technical controls for automated metadata capture data lineage tracking data access control and security classification. Remediation: Partner with Data Governance teams to systematically resolve identified data quality gaps. Analytics-Ready Assets: Translate complex business requirements into reusable trusted technical data assets for BI tools and advanced analytics teams.

Collaborate Broadly: Act as the technical bridge between IT infrastructure enterprise architecture and business domain data owners. Enterprise Track Record: Proven experience delivering data solutions within complex enterprise-scale data environments. Modern Data Stack Expertise: Deep hands-on experience with modern cloud data platforms cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake Databricks Big Query Synapse and advanced ETL/ELT tools. Governance-First Mindset: You don't see data governance as an afterthought.

You have a solid grasp of data quality frameworks data lineage and security architectures. Autonomous Delivery: A self-starter who thrives in a delivery-focused environment capable of steering technical initiatives with minimal handholding. Collaboration Skills: Excellent ability to work alongside enterprise architects business analysts and third-party data vendors. Production-Ready Pipelines for priority business domains. Impeccable Documentation covering data models transformation logic and pipeline dependencies





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Data Engineering Data Governance ETL/ELT Cloud Data Platforms Senior Consultant

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