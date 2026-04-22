Senior Data Engineer - Revolutionizing Global Shipping with Data

Join a leading digital contracting platform transforming the ocean freight industry. We are seeking a Senior Data Engineer to scale our data platform, support product innovation, and enable advanced AI and analytics initiatives.

The global shipping industry is undergoing a significant digital transformation, and a leading platform is at the forefront of this change. This company is revolutionizing how shipping contracts are created, executed, and ultimately fulfilled, moving away from traditional, paper-intensive processes to a fully digital system.

They operate as the premier digital contracting platform specifically designed for the ocean freight sector, offering a solution that directly addresses the pain points experienced by shippers, carriers, and Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCCs). The core value proposition centers around improving operational performance, minimizing friction in the supply chain, and fostering a greater level of trust among all parties involved – all of this is underpinned by the intelligent use of data.

To further accelerate their growth and innovation, the company is actively seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Data Engineer. This role is pivotal in scaling their existing data platform to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding user base and increasingly sophisticated product offerings. The Senior Data Engineer will be responsible for the entire lifecycle of data, from ingestion and transformation to storage and access.

A key focus will be on designing and building robust, highly scalable data pipelines capable of handling large volumes of data with reliability and efficiency. This includes architecting foundational data systems that provide a solid base for advanced analytics, machine learning, and the integration of Generative AI capabilities.

The position isn't solely focused on data infrastructure; it also requires collaboration with backend development teams, utilizing technologies like Java, Python, and microservices to ensure seamless data integration between internal systems and the broader platform ecosystem. A critical aspect of the role involves ensuring the security and compliance of sensitive data, implementing robust access controls, detailed audit logging, and encrypted storage solutions.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of data governance and adhering to relevant data privacy regulations, including SOC 2 compliance. The ideal candidate will possess a strong foundation in data engineering principles and a proven track record of delivering impactful data solutions. A minimum of seven years of experience in data engineering or backend software development is required, demonstrating a deep understanding of the challenges and best practices in building and maintaining large-scale data systems.

Technical proficiency in SQL is essential, along with a strong grasp of data modeling techniques and the ability to construct reliable ETL/ELT pipelines. Hands-on experience with data orchestration and transformation tools such as Airflow or dbt is highly desirable.

Furthermore, experience collaborating with data scientists and machine learning engineers is a significant advantage, as the role will directly support the development and deployment of advanced analytical models and AI-powered features. The company’s mission is to create a unified digital infrastructure that connects carriers, shippers, and NVOCCs, streamlining processes and reducing the burden of manual tasks.

This Senior Data Engineer position is a crucial component in realizing that vision, enabling the company to deliver innovative solutions that transform the shipping industry and drive significant value for its customers. The company is not just building a platform; it's building the future of global trade





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Data Engineering Ocean Freight Data Pipelines SQL Airflow Dbt Machine Learning Genai Data Security SOC 2 Compliance

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