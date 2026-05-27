Senior C# Developer Wanted for Enterprise API Engineering at Leading Tech Firm

A top technology company seeks an experienced C# developer to design, build, and maintain high‑performance RESTful APIs and enterprise applications, collaborating across agile teams to drive digital transformation.

A leading technology firm has announced an immediate opening for a senior C# Developer to become part of its core software engineering division. The position is designed for a technically proficient, detail‑oriented professional who thrives on solving complex problems and delivering robust, enterprise‑grade solutions.

The successful applicant will own the full development lifecycle of high‑performance back‑end services, ranging from the initial design of RESTful APIs through to deployment, monitoring, and ongoing optimisation within a fast‑moving digital transformation environment. Key responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of scalable RESTful interfaces that enable seamless integration between internal platforms and external partner systems.

The developer will work side‑by‑side with a multidisciplinary team of software engineers, business analysts, product owners, and stakeholder groups to translate business requirements into clean, maintainable code that adheres to industry best practices. Emphasis will be placed on writing well‑documented, testable modules, conducting thorough code reviews, and contributing to continuous‑integration pipelines that ensure reliability and rapid delivery.

In addition, the role demands proactive performance tuning, memory management, and the ability to diagnose and resolve production issues with minimal downtime. The ideal candidate will possess extensive experience with the . NET ecosystem, including both the classic . NET Framework and the modern .

NET Core/. NET 5+ runtimes. A deep understanding of API design principles, authentication mechanisms, and versioning strategies is essential, as is proven expertise in integrating heterogeneous enterprise applications through message queues, service buses, and cloud‑based services. Familiarity with source‑control tools such as Git, collaborative workflow platforms, and Agile/Scrum methodologies is required.

Candidates should hold a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a closely related discipline and have a track record of delivering customer‑facing or internal enterprise applications in high‑velocity development settings. The firm values a growth mindset, encouraging continuous learning, experimentation with emerging technologies, and active participation in process‑improvement initiatives. This role offers the chance to influence the architectural direction of mission‑critical systems, mentor junior developers, and contribute to the company's broader digital strategy.

Applications are being accepted immediately, and qualified professionals are invited to submit their résumés for consideration





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C# Development Restful Apis .NET Enterprise Software Agile

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