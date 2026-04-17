Senior Business Central Developer Opportunity for African Digital Transformation Projects

A leading business solutions provider is seeking an experienced Senior Business Central Developer to design and implement custom ERP and CRM solutions for mid-market enterprise clients across Africa. This role offers a competitive salary and the chance to drive digital transformation initiatives.

Discover a career-defining opportunity as a Senior Business Central Developer , perfectly aligned with your advanced technical proficiencies. This role is designed for individuals who thrive on crafting bespoke enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions on a daily basis. You will play a pivotal role in optimizing the operational efficiency of a diverse range of corporate clients, significantly impacting their day-to-day business processes.

As a key member of the internal technical team division, your expertly written programming code will be instrumental in ensuring the team consistently meets and exceeds specific project milestones. The organization is a respected leader in providing comprehensive ERP and customer management systems. Their expertise extends to delivering robust financial management software tailored for mid-market enterprise business customers. With a strategic focus on the African market, this company is at the forefront of driving digital transformation projects, empowering businesses with cutting-edge technological solutions. Your responsibilities will encompass a range of critical development tasks. A significant aspect of the role involves integrating the widely adopted Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform with various external Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). This integration work is crucial for creating seamless data flows and enhancing the functionality of client systems. Furthermore, you will be responsible for executing precise and timely data migrations for different business software users, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to their operations. This requires a meticulous approach to data handling and a deep understanding of various software architectures. The ideal candidate will possess a proven track record of success in similar roles, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the full ERP lifecycle and a passion for delivering high-quality software solutions that drive business value. This is more than just a development position; it is a chance to be a catalyst for significant business improvement and technological advancement within the dynamic African business landscape. The compensation for this highly sought-after position ranges from R70,000 to R100,000 per month, with further negotiation possible based on your extensive experience and demonstrated expertise in the field. To be considered for this exclusive opportunity, managed by TRP, you must meet a set of stringent qualifications. Paramount among these is the possession of the Microsoft Certified: Business Central Developer Associate credential. This certification is a testament to your foundational knowledge and practical skills in developing with the Business Central platform. Beyond certification, you must be able to showcase a substantial record of successfully completing full-cycle ERP system implementations. This demonstrates your ability to manage projects from inception to deployment, including requirements gathering, design, development, testing, and post-implementation support. Additionally, a history of building custom Web Services for clients is a mandatory requirement. This highlights your capability to extend the functionality of standard software and create bespoke solutions that meet unique business needs. This role represents an exciting chance to develop custom software systems for a forward-thinking business solutions provider, contributing directly to their mission of empowering businesses through innovative technology. The company is committed to fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment, where your contributions will be recognized and valued. If you are a driven and experienced Business Central Developer looking to make a significant impact, we encourage you to apply and become an integral part of our client's success story





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