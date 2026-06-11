Senior Business Analyst Opportunity at a Market-Leading Manufacturing and Wholesale Group

The Senior Business Analyst will join a dynamic Head Office team in Sandton and play a crucial role in driving business improvement initiatives across finance, operations, and trading environments. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in ERP systems, particularly K8 (Kerridge) or Syspro, and experience within manufacturing, wholesale, retail, or distribution industries. They will be responsible for translating operational challenges into practical solutions, optimising ERP platforms, and assisting with governance, audit, and compliance requirements.

Join a market-leading manufacturing and wholesale gro up where your ideas won't sit in a project file, they'll drive real operational change across the business. They're looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join their Head Office team in Sandton and play a key role in driving business improvement initiatives across finance, operations, and trading environments .

You'll act as the bridge between business users and technology teams, translating operational challenges into practical solutions, optimising ERP platforms, and helping shape the future of how the business operates. Whether it's system enhancements, ERP upgrades, process automation, testing, training, or transformation projects, you'll be at the centre of it all





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Senior Business Analyst Market-Leading Manufacturing And Wholesale Gro Head Office Team Finance Operations Trading Environments ERP Systems K8 (Kerridge) Or Syspro Manufacturing Wholesale Retail Distribution Industries Process Automation Testing Training Transformation Projects System Enhancements ERP Upgrades Project Management Principles Methodologies Stakeholder Management Communication Skills Comfortable Operating Across Both Technical An Budget To Become Reality

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