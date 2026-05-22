Senior Business Analyst - Digital Transformation and BI Initiatives

Are you a Senior Business Analyst who has a strong background in finance, data, and technology? This role offers exciting growth opportunities and the chance to lead complex initiatives that translate business needs into technical specifications for development teams.

Are you a Senior Business Analyst who thrives at the intersection of finance, data, and technology? This is an exciting opportunity for an analytical thinker who enjoys transforming complex business challenges into data-driven insights and impactful digital solutions.

Step into a senior role where you will act as the key link between finance, operations, and IT, delivering high-value business intelligence and digital transformation solutions. You will lead the analysis and design of enterprise-level projects, working closely with stakeholders to shape the future state of business processes and reporting environments. This opportunity offers exposure to advanced Microsoft technologies and a dynamic, fast-paced environment where innovation, optimisation, and continuous improvement are key.

If you are passionate about solving complex problems and influencing strategic decision-making, this role offers strong career growth toward leadership or solution architecture





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Senior Business Analyst Digital Transformation Initiatives Business Intelligence Microsoft Technologies Fast-Paced Environment Innovation Optimisation Continuous Improvement Microsoft Technologies Strong Career Growth Exposure To ERP Systems

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