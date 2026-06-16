Senior Backend Software Developer Job Opportunity in Pretoria

A growing South African ICT solutions business is seeking a Senior Backend Software Developer to join its Pretoria-based development team. The ideal candidate will have experience in building modern applications, designing scalable services, and collaborating within an Agile development environment.

A growing South African ICT solutions business, specialising in technology services for the Retail and Healthcare sectors, is seeking a Senior Backend Software Developer to join its Pretoria -based development team.

The company builds and supports enterprise platforms that enable large-scale retail operations and is focused on delivering innovative, scalable, and reliable technology solutions. This opportunity is ideal for an experienced backend-focused Software Engineer who enjoys building modern applications, designing scalable services, and collaborating within an Agile development environment. The successful candidate will play a key role in developing and enhancing business-critical systems while contributing to the overall technical direction of the team.

Design and build RESTful APIs powering user-facing applications and backend services. Collaborate with Developers, QA, DevOps, and business stakeholders to deliver high-quality software. Participate in code reviews, sprint planning, and Agile ceremonies. Stay current with emerging backend technologies, cloud-native development, and JavaScript ecosystems.

The ideal candidate will have a Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. A solid understanding of SQL and database design principles is also required. Strong understanding of asynchronous programming and backend service architecture is also necessary. Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills are essential.

Exposure to Agile development methodologies and tools such as Jira is also desirable. The company is looking for a collaborative team player with excellent communication skills. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work with a talented team of developers and contribute to the development of innovative technology solutions





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Senior Backend Software Developer Job Opportunity Pretoria ICT Solutions

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