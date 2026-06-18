Senior Back-End Developer Position at Leading Security Solutions Provider in Centurion

A leading Security Solutions provider in Centurion is seeking a Senior Back-End Developer for their Development and Engineering Department. The role involves delivering customer-focused solutions, team management, project delivery, architecture design, and mentoring. Required qualifications include a degree/diploma, 4-6 years of experience, proficiency in .NET Core, SQL Server, and advantageous skills in message queueing and SOA.

A leading Security Solutions provider based in Centurion is currently looking for a Senior Back-End Developer to join their dynamic Development and Engineering Department. This is a pivotal role where the selected candidate will be responsible for delivering robust technical solutions that ensure high levels of customer satisfaction, all while collaborating effectively within a team environment.

The position demands a blend of technical expertise and leadership capability to drive projects and mentor junior staff. Interested professionals who meet the outlined requirements are encouraged to submit their applications before the specified closing date. Key responsibilities encompass a broad range of managerial and technical duties. The Senior Developer will oversee the effective management of all staff within the team, contributing to the annual salary review process as needed.

They will be tasked with delivering strategic projects on schedule, within budget, and to the required functionality and quality standards, ensuring sustainability. Additionally, they will assist in defining and designing architecture and technical implementations, working closely with other managers, team leads, and architects. The role also includes ensuring that team members adhere to established development practices, maintaining existing systems without introducing new defects, and sharing knowledge across development and support teams.

Mentorship and coaching of Junior Developers are essential, as is the effective utilization of the development toolset. In terms of qualifications, candidates should hold a relevant Degree or Diploma and possess between four to six years of pertinent work experience. Technical proficiency in . NET Core, WCF, and Web API is advantageous.

Experience with SQL Server 2016/2019, including SQL Reporting Services, is also beneficial. Familiarity with message queueing technologies such as RabbitMQ, ApacheMQ, or Kafka would be a plus. A solid understanding of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) is valuable, as is exposure to good coding standards and source code configuration management. The ideal candidate must demonstrate excellent planning, organizing, and leading skills, fostering a collaborative atmosphere and adhering to delivery processes.

This opportunity is ideal for a seasoned developer looking to step into a leadership role within a reputable security solutions firm. The employer emphasizes innovation, teamwork, and sustainable delivery, making it a compelling environment for professional growth. The location in Centurion offers a vibrant tech scene and accessibility. Prospective applicants should ensure they meet the experience criteria and are ready to contribute to both technical and managerial aspects of the department.

The closing date for applications is approaching, so prompt submission is advised to secure consideration for this senior position. Overall, the role represents a significant step for back-end developers aspiring to blend hands-on coding with team leadership. It requires a meticulous approach to system maintenance, architecture design, and knowledge sharing, all while maintaining high standards of quality and efficiency. The company's focus on customer satisfaction through reliable solutions underscores the importance of this hire.

Candidates with a proven track record in the specified technologies and a knack for mentoring will find this position particularly rewarding. The comprehensive list of technical and soft skills ensures that only well-rounded professionals should apply, promising a competitive selection process





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Senior Back-End Developer Security Solutions Centurion Development And Engineering .NET Core SQL Server Rabbitmq Apachemq Kafka Service Oriented Architecture Team Management Project Delivery Mentoring

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Senior Back-End Developer at Security Solutions Provider in CenturionA leading Security Solutions provider in Centurion seeks a Senior back-end developer to deliver customer satisfaction solutions within a team. Responsibilities include staff management, strategic project delivery, architecture design, mentoring junior developers, and maintaining systems. Requires degree/diploma with 4-6 years experience, .NET Core, WCF, Web API, SQL Server, message queueing, SOA, and coding standards.

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