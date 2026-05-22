Senegal Squabble Threatens Sticky Situation for Afcon Trophy, Mane Scores in Final as Lions Struggle to End Legal Battle

Player of the tournament Sadio Mane scored two goals at Afcon 2025 to help Senegal lift the trophy, but the Teranga Lions are waiting for a ruling on whether they will keep the title. They just need to wait for a ruling on whether they will keep the title.

Player of the tournament Sadio Mane scored two goals at Afcon 2025 to help Senegal lift the trophy, but the Teranga Lions are waiting for a ruling on whether they will keep the titleIliman Ndiaye says Senegal are 'champions of Africa' and will not be distracted at the 2026 World Cup by the ongoing legal battle which will determine the ultimate destination of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy.after several Teranga Lions players, including Ndiaye, walked off the field in protest when the North Africans were awarded a penalty in second-half stoppage time.ruling that the West Africans breached tournament regulations when they left the field of play without the permission of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala.

Obviously, in our eyes and many other people's eyes, we are the champions of Africa, Ndiaye told Newsday on the BBC World Service, the same focus and hunger and determination that we had going into the Afcon, we're going to do the same going into the World Cup. It's another trophy on the line and nothing's going to distract us.

Senegal face France, Norway and Iraq in Group I at the World Cup finals, the Afcon final was delayed by around 17 minutes as Senegal protested the decision by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to award a penalty to hosts Morocco Ndiaye started the Afcon final in Rabat but had been substituted and was watching from the bench when two key flashpoints occurred in second-half stoppage time. First, referee Ndala whistled for a foul on Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi moments before Ismaila Sarr headed the ball into the Atlas Lions' net in the second minute of added time.

Four minutes later the Congolese official was sent to his pitch-side monitor by the video assistant referee to assess footage of El Hadji Mali..





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