Senegal's Mendy Cites Lack of Concentration in World Cup Loss to France

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reflected on his team's 3-1 defeat to France in their opening World Cup match, acknowledging that lapses in focus proved costly. Despite a competitive first half, Mendy highlighted issues in retaining possession and executing their game plan, while emphasizing that the group stage remains open and the team can still recover, drawing parallels to their 2022 campaign. He also noted that the gap between the two sides is not insurmountable.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stated that his team's lack of concentration at critical moments was a key factor in their 3-1 defeat to France in the opening World Cup match on Tuesday.

The Lions of Teranga faced a strong French side in East Rutherford, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and Bradley Barcola adding a third to secure the points. Mendy expressed regret over missed opportunities in the first half, a period where Senegal arguably had the better of the game but failed to convert their chances.

He explained that the team needed to elevate their performance in the second half, becoming more incisive in attack, but also stressed the necessity of being defensively solid against top-tier opposition. The Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021, Mendy did not believe there was a significant gap between the teams, pointing specifically to their lax approach in maintaining possession, which he said needed greater consistency.

Despite the loss, Mendy remained optimistic about Senegal's chances of advancing, noting that even a victory would not have sealed qualification and that the group remains wide open. He drew parallels to the 2022 World Cup, where Senegal lost their opener but still progressed to the knockout stages, and called on his teammates to rest and refocus ahead of their next match against Norway.

The article also includes promotional information about viewing options for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on DStv and DStv Stream, reminding fans of live broadcast and streaming availability across various packages





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Senegal France Edouard Mendy World Cup Group I Kylian Mbappe Bradley Barcola Concentration Possession

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