The Court of Arbitration for Sport reverses CAF's decision, reinstating Senegal as the rightful 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners after overturning the technical forfeiture to Morocco.

The Senegal ese national football team has been officially reinstated as the champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following a decisive ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. This verdict effectively reverses the previous administrative decision by the Confederation of African Football, which had stripped the Lions of Teranga of their title on a technicality.

The final judgment was delivered on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, resolving a protracted legal battle that began with controversial events during the tournament final in Rabat, Morocco. The international sports tribunal determined that the initial penalty imposed on Senegal was legally unfounded, thereby restoring the team's status as the rightful winners of Africa's premier soccer tournament.

Also read CAS Reinstates Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Champions After Appeal

CAS Ruling Reverses CAF Technical Forfeiture

The Court of Arbitration for Sport unanimously overturned the earlier decision by the Confederation of African Football appeal board, which had retrospectively awarded the championship trophy to the losing finalists and hosts, Morocco. The original ruling was based on the argument that Senegal had breached specific tournament regulations by staging a walkout during the final match. The arbitral panel, headed by Frenchman Gérald Simon and including Germany's Ulrich Haas and Italian Luigi Fumagalli, concluded that the referee possessed the sole authority to manage the match flow.

The tribunal's decision means that the on-field result stands as the legitimate determination of the champion. This stands in direct contrast to the initial administrative penalty, which ignored the sporting outcome in favor of enforcing strict disciplinary rules regarding player conduct and pitch discipline. The reversal confirms that Senegal defeated Morocco on the pitch, rather than through administrative default.

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Legal Arguments Over Referee Authority and Walkout

Senegal's legal challenge focused heavily on the jurisdiction of the match official, Jean-Jacques Ndala, and his decision to resume play after the team had temporarily left the field. The Senegalese delegation argued that the referee's choice to restart the game after extra time complications could not be subject to retrospective review by governing bodies. They contended that allowing the match to conclude via a sporting result was the correct procedural application of the laws of the game.

The original sanction cited Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, which mandate that a team refusing to play or leaving the field without authorization must be declared the loser and permanently eliminated. Under Article 84, such a violation typically results in a 3-0 forfeit loss. However, the arbitration panel rejected the claim that the referee erred in law, stating that his whistle to restart play confirmed he believed the conditions for continuing the match were met.

Match Context and The Walkout Incident

The controversy originated during the final held on 18 January 2026 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Senegal had been aggrieved by several refereeing decisions, including a penalty awarded to Morocco, which prompted the walkout in extra time. Following the delay, Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saved a penalty from Morocco's Brahim Díaz, sending the match into an additional period of play.

Pape Gueye scored the winning goal for Senegal in the first half of extra time, securing what was believed to be the nation's second Africa Cup of Nations title, following their maiden victory in 2021. The team celebrated their victory with thousands of fans, silencing the expectant crowd in Rabat. This moment of triumph was abruptly followed two months later by the announcement that the title would be stripped due to the earlier walkout incident.

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Confederation of African Football Response

Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe affirmed the organization's commitment to respecting the international court's decision. Speaking from Johannesburg on Monday, 23 June 2026, during an announcement regarding Coca-Cola as a new commercial partner, Motsepe emphasized that the integrity of the game is non-negotiable. He stated that whatever the court outcome was, the confederation would adhere to it to maintain credibility.

Motsepe reiterated that the confederation's primary duty is to its 54 member association countries and that decisions must enhance respect for referees and video assistant referee systems. He stressed that a club or nation should win based on being the best team on the field, not due to errors made by match officials or technicalities that override sporting merit.