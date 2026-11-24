The Court of Arbitration for Sport reinstated Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, overturning CAF's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 forfeit win. Morocco's football federation said it will pursue all legal avenues to contest the ruling.

Senegal on Tuesday regained their Africa Cup of Nations title after winning an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The CAS upheld Senegal's appeal and reinstated their original 1-0 victory after extra time. The ruling sets aside CAF's decision to declare Morocco the winners of the 2025 tournament. The Swiss-based sports court said Senegal's appeal had been upheld by a unanimous decision. The CAS panel considered that the referee's decision to restart the final showed the conditions for resuming the match had been met.

Also read CAS Reinstates Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Champions After Appeal

It therefore found that Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations were not applicable in this case. In March, CAF sensationally overturned the result of the final, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title. This followed a chaotic final in January in which many Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty given to the hosts with the game still goalless.

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The CAF Appeals Committee had justified its decision based on Articles 82 and 84, which state that if a team refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the referee's authorisation, it shall be considered loser and eliminated. However, the Senegal players eventually returned to the pitch and the final carried on. Senegal's original victory came after a tense final that ended 1-0 after extra time.

Morocco To Challenge CAS Ruling

The match was disrupted when Senegalese players left the field in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco while the score was still 0-0. They eventually returned, Brahim Diaz missed the resulting spot-kick and Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time. Barely an hour after the news broke, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced it would pursue all necessary legal avenues to contest Tuesday's CAS ruling.

The FRMF said it objected to the rejection of its request to postpone the decision and could take the case to Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court, which rules on procedural matters rather than the merits of a case. In a statement, the FRMF referred to what it said was contact between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three CAS panel members who issued the ruling, and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was announced.

Sadio Mane Celebrates Victory

The statement did not specify when such an appeal might be filed. Senegal captain Sadio Mane shared his reaction in a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, describing the decision as a moment of immense joy for the Lions of Teranga and everyone who supported their pursuit of a second continental crown. The decision of the Sport Arbitral Court to restore Senegal to its title of African champions fills us with joy, Mane wrote.

I want to first say thank you to all the Senegalese people, both in the country and in the diaspora. You have supported us from the first game until this decision. Your trust has given us strength in the most difficult times. He also paid tribute to his team-mates, technical staff and everyone who contributed to Senegal's campaign, highlighting the sacrifices made along the way.

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Mane's message was equally notable for its respectful tone towards Morocco, whose national team had been declared champions following CAF's decision. I send a message of respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and the players of Morocco. They have done a great course and can be proud of it. I wish them all the best for the future.

Senegal and Morocco are two brother peoples. May the passion of football continue to bring us closer, he added. For Mane, who played a key role in convincing his team-mates to return to the field during the final, the ruling brings an end to months of uncertainty. He concluded his Instagram message by dedicating the triumph to the country and its supporters.

This is the second time Senegal has won the Africa Cup of Nations, having previously claimed the title in 2021. The 2025 tournament was hosted by Morocco. The final was played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final will now be officially recorded as a 1-0 win for Senegal after extra time.

Official Responses Await

Senegal's football federation has not yet responded to the FRMF's announcement. CAF has not commented on the CAS ruling or the FRMF's statement. The organization had previously defended its decision to overturn the final result. The CAS ruling is final and binding, but can be challenged on very limited grounds in Swiss federal court.

The FRMF's potential appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court would be limited to procedural issues, not the merits of the case. The decision brings an end to months of uncertainty over the 2025 AFCON title, though Morocco's legal threat could prolong the dispute. Senegal fans celebrated the news, while Moroccan officials expressed frustration. The case has drawn widespread attention in African football.