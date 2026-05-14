Senegal Fans Face Difficulties in Getting to the World Cup

Senegal's fans provided colourful backing at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year but they face difficulties in getting to the World Cup in the USA. Fans from five African nations heading to the United States for the 2026 Fifa World Cup just got a potential $15,000 reprieve - provided they already have a match ticket for the finals. With 78 of the 104 games at this year's World Cup taking place on American soil, the climbdown matters. But for Africans plotting a trip to a tournament spread across the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July, plenty of obstacles remain.

Senegal's fans provided colourful backing at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year but they face difficulties in getting to the World Cup in the USA.

Fans from five African nations heading to the United States for the 2026 Fifa World Cup just got a potential $15,000 reprieve - provided they already have a match ticket for the finals. With 78 of the 104 games at this year's World Cup taking place on American soil, the climbdown matters. But for Africans plotting a trip to a tournament spread across the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July, plenty of obstacles remain.

The sums required for a visa bond range from $5,000 (£3,700) to $15,000. In order to have the bond requirement waived, ticket holders from affected countries must have registered with the online Fifa Pass system by 15 April. Fifa said the announcement about the visa bond being waived demonstrates its ongoing collaboration with the White House 'to deliver a successful, record-breaking and unforgettable global event'.

It is not clear if anyone from the five African countries who buys a last-minute match ticket will need to pay the visa deposit. Supporters from Ivory Coast and Senegal still face partial restrictions under the Trump administration's ongoing travel ban. Supporters from those two West African countries who did not secure their visa before December will not be granted a visitor visa to travel to the US.

Even people from countries not affected by the bond requirements are still experiencing difficulties in securing their passage. Some Ghanaians, who hope to see their team play in Boston and Philadelphia, have been denied US entry visas. Egypt fans, aiming to back their side at the World Cup for the first time since 2018, will need visas to enter Canada and the USA.

The cost of flights, accommodation and internal transit is an immediate issue for those intending to travel from the continent. With the tournament taking place in three different countries, the majority of African fans will need to cross international borders during the group stage - with only Algeria, Cape Verde and Morocco based in the USA for the entirety of the group stage.

Fans from Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Senegal all need visas to enter Canada for games in Toronto or Vancouver, with DR Congo, South Africa and Tunisia playing at least one match in Mexico. Some $600 (£444) seats were available for Egypt's game against Belgium via Fifa's official site on Thursday, but those were the only ones on the market under $1,170 (£866) for any of the first 10 games featuring an African side.

The few tickets still available for the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa are on sale for $3,840 (£2,840). But Fifa's resale platform features vastly inflated prices - with two category three tickets, in the top tier of the stadium hosting that first match in Mexico City, being offered for a staggering $34,500 (£25,550) each.

Late last year, the US government also announced that tourists from dozens of countries could be required to provide a five-year social media history as a condition of entry - another immigration policy that could affect visitors during the World Cup. That such policies could lead to denied entry, arrest risks, expanded travel restrictions, social media screening, racial profiling and increased surveillance





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