Senegal coach dismisses AFCON controversy, focuses on World Cup opener against France

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw insists that the controversy of January's Africa Cup of Nations final is firmly a thing of the past as his side focus on the World Cup and their opening opponents France. He also mentions that Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly will be leading the team.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw insisted on Monday that the controversy of January's Africa Cup of Nations final was firmly a thing of the past as his side focus on the World Cup and their opening opponents France .

Senegal, who had been furious at a goal for them being disallowed, were able to celebrate becoming African champions for the second time. However, they were sensationally stripped of the title two months later by the Confederation of African Football as a punishment for the walk-off. Senegal have taken their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Lions of Teranga are still awaiting the outcome of that appeal.

Senegal will be led by Sadio Mane returning to a World Cup at 34 after missing the 2022 edition with injury. Skipper Kalidou Koulibaly, the central defender who was born in France, is fit after a back problem





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