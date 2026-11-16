Senegal, Cameroon, and Benin all earn crucial victories to move within striking distance of securing spots at the 2027 Africa Cup Nations tournament.

Senegal advanced significantly toward securing a spot at the 2027 Africa Cup Nations after defeating Sudan 4-2 on Monday. Nicolas Jackson and El Hadji Malick Diouf both scored to lead the Lions to a decisive victory. This result places Senegal, along with Cameroon and Benin, in a strong position to qualify for the continental tournament.

Senegal Dominates Sudan in Key Qualifier

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring in the early stages of the match against Sudan. The Aston Villa striker, who has scored nine goals in all competitions this season, demonstrated his form on the international stage. Diouf, who recently moved from West Ham United to Brentford, doubled the lead midway through the first half.

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Sudan attempted a comeback in the second half, equalizing at 2-2 after 75 minutes. Substitute Al Gozoli Nooh and Salaheldin Adil scored for the visiting side. However, Senegal rallied quickly to regain control of the game. Pathe Mboup restored the lead, setting up Paul Mendy to score in added time.

Cameroon and Benin Secure Comfortable Wins

Cameroon cruised to a 3-0 victory over Namibia to keep pace with Senegal in the qualifying standings. Mahamadou Nagida scored after just 12 minutes to give the Indomitable Lions an early advantage. Ryan Fosso and Saidou Alioum added second-half goals to complete the comprehensive win for Cameroon.

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Benin secured a narrow 1-0 win over the Central African Republic thanks to a late goal. Debutant Ede Oloko netted in added time to secure maximum points for his team. This result condemned the Central African Republic to a fourth consecutive loss in the qualification process.

Points Table and Qualification Scenarios

Senegal, Cameroon, and Benin currently sit on 10 points each from four matches. All three teams could be confirmed as qualifiers on Tuesday depending on other results in their respective groups. Senegal and Cameroon are former Africa Cup of Nations champions, while Benin's best performance remains the round of 16 at the 2025 tournament.

The qualifying groups feature several logistical challenges for participating nations. Sudan cannot play in Khartoum due to a civil war that erupted in April 2023. Central African Republic, Eritrea, and Namibia lack international-standard stadiums, forcing them to play away matches.

Broader Continental Results and Context

Elsewhere in Africa, Zimbabwe defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in Harare. Guinea beat Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo, and Ghana edged Somalia 1-0 with a penalty from Jordan Ayew. These results contribute to the ongoing qualification narrative for the 2027 AFCON tournament.

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Senegal's journey to qualification is complicated by a dispute with the Confederation of African Football. Senegal asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn a ruling that declared Morocco champions after Senegal protested a penalty in the final. A decision is expected this month.