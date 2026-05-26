Senatla aims to rewrite missed knockout chapter ahead of Stormers quarter‑final

Seabelo Senatla returns from injury with renewed purpose, hoping to help the Stormers overcome Cardiff in the URC quarter‑final and make up for the knockout loss three years earlier.

Seabelo Senatla is eager to make up for lost time as the Stormers prepare for their United Rugby Championship quarter‑final against Cardiff at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday.

The 32‑year‑old winger, who missed the Stormers' last knockout campaign three years ago, says the absence has given the upcoming match an extra layer of meaning. After an arduous recovery from a long‑term injury, Senata returned to training in early March and has been gradually reintegrated into the back‑three. He describes the past season as the most challenging period of his professional career, a stretch of setbacks that tested his resolve and patience.

Yet the timing of his comeback could not be more fortuitous, as the Stormers find themselves on the brink of a crucial knockout tie that could rejuvenate a campaign that has been marked by inconsistency. Speaking to the press on the eve of the quarter‑final, Senatla reflected on the emotional weight of the occasion.

"Looking back at the last few years, missing that knockout stage was a bitter pill," he explained. "Now I have a chance to be on the field when the stakes are highest, and I want to give everything for the team. " He added that the memory of being sidelined has sharpened his focus, driving him to train harder and maintain a heightened level of intensity throughout the week.

"I missed that opportunity, but the lesson I learned was to stay ready for when the door opens again," he said, emphasizing the mental preparation that has underpinned his rehabilitation. Senatla also highlighted the impact his return has had on the squad's morale.

"When we see a teammate overcome adversity and get back on the pitch, it injects a new energy into the group," he noted. "The atmosphere in the Stormers camp has noticeably lifted, and there is a buzz around the training ground that we haven't felt in a while. " The prospect of playing at the iconic DHL Stadium in front of a passionate home crowd adds further motivation. "The fans are the heartbeat of this club," Senatla remarked.

"We feel a responsibility to deliver a performance that does justice to their support and to showcase the brand of rugby we are known for. " With the quarter‑final looming, the Stormers hope that Senatla's resurgence will translate into tangible results on the field, providing the spark needed to advance deeper into the competition and perhaps rewrite the narrative of a season that began in uncertainty but now holds the promise of redemption





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Seabelo Senatla Stormers URC Quarterfinal Cardiff Rugby Injury Comeback

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