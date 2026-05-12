Sekhukhune United Player’s Culpable Homicide Case Postponed Again, Family in Agony

The case against Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila, accused of culpable homicide in a fatal car accident, has been postponed for the third time, causing further distress to the victim’s family. The court has set a strict deadline for the defence to submit their plea, amid growing frustration over repeated delays.

In a recent development at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court, the case involving Sekhukhune United football player Shaune Mogaila has been postponed for the third time, adding to the growing frustration of both the state and the family of the nine-year-old girl who tragically lost her life in a car accident on October 30, 2024.

The incident, which occurred early in the morning, involved Mogaila’s vehicle veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with a car driven by the girl’s mother, Keo. While Keo and a neighbour’s 13-year-old son survived with severe injuries, the young girl succumbed to her injuries, leaving her family devastated. Keo was hospitalised for an extended period and was unable to attend her daughter’s funeral, compounding the family’s heartbreak.

During the latest court hearing, the defence team apologised for the delay, attributing it to technical difficulties that prevented them from preparing the necessary documents. The state prosecutor, Pulane Maditjane, expressed her frustration, highlighting the repetitive and avoidable nature of these postponements. The magistrate intervened decisively, setting a strict one-week deadline for the defence to finalise their plea and sentence submissions, emphasising that the matter could no longer be delayed without consequences.

The court’s firm stance reflects the growing impatience with the protracted legal process, which has left the victim’s family in a state of prolonged emotional distress. Barry Bateman, spokesperson for the AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit and representing the victim’s family, voiced the family’s deep distress over the repeated postponements. He acknowledged, however, that the prosecutor’s outspoken stance against these delays provided some solace.

This case, which has seen multiple setbacks, underscores the broader issues within the judicial system, where technical difficulties and procedural delays can significantly impact the pursuit of justice for grieving families. As the case continues to unfold, the community and the victim’s family await resolution, hoping for a swift and fair conclusion to this tragic chapter





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sekhukhune United Shaune Mogaila Culpable Homicide Tembisa Magistrate’S Court Justice System Delays

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 changes confirmed: Sekhukhune vs Kaizer Chiefs starting 11sSekhukhune United host Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Here are the confirmed starting line ups.

Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs seal CAF spot with goals against Sekhukhune UnitedTashreeq Morris and Mfundo Vilakazi scored as Kaizer Chiefs beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Read more »

Chiefs leave it too late to sink SekhukhuneDURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 01: Glody Lilepo of Kaizer Chiefs during the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and ZESCO United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Durban, South Africa.

Read more »

Chiefs coach reveals why key players missed Sekhukhune clashKaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has explained notable absentees during the club’s important victory over Sekhukhune United.

Read more »