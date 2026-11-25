Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi addresses the SEIFSA Reindustrialisation Conference in Kempton Park, calling for a social compact to prioritize industrial investors in economic policy.

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, addressed the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa ( SEIFSA) Reindustrialisation Conference held in Kempton Park. The gathering convened government officials and industry leaders to deliberate on strategies for strengthening South Africa's industrial capacity. The event served as a critical platform for discussing the alignment of economic policy with industrial growth objectives.

Government Priorities for Industrial Growth

During his address, Godlimpi emphasized that industrial investors must be placed at the forefront of economic growth policy and budget discussions with the government. He argued that the current distribution of influence within policy discourse is misaligned with national development goals. The Deputy Minister called for a shift in focus to ensure that industrial stakeholders have a dominant voice in shaping the economic landscape.

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Imbalance in Policy Influence and Advocacy

Godlimpi critiqued the current state of policy discourse, noting that business is generally in the driving seat. However, he pointed out that this dominance is not balanced across all sectors. He stated that industrial agents are not dominant in these discussions, whereas bankers and insurers are the ones who are dominant. This imbalance affects how policy rands are extracted from the government.

The Cost of Misaligned Policy Advocacy

The Deputy Minister explained that while business entities are extracting policy rands from the government, they are often extracting the wrong policy rands. He clarified that the current advocacy does not focus on policy rands that can empower the industrial economy. This misalignment hinders the potential for robust industrial expansion and sustainable economic growth in the sector.

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Establishing a Social Compact for Industry

To address these challenges, Godlimpi stated that a social compact should be prioritised under the Presidency. This compact aims to drive agreement on the country's industrial capacity and foster a more balanced approach to policy making. The goal is to ensure that industrial growth is supported by coherent and effective government policies.

Next Steps for Economic Empowerment

The conference served as a catalyst for re-evaluating the role of industrial investors in South Africa's economy. Stakeholders will likely engage further with the Presidency to implement the proposed social compact. The outcome of these deliberations is expected to influence future budget discussions and policy formulations aimed at reindustrialisation.