Seeking a Data Scientist – Credit Risk Modeller with GCP Experience and LookerStudio, Colab, BigQuery Proficiency

The ideal candidate should be analytical, self-driven, adaptable to an unstructured management environment, and passionate about African business, with a sense of adventure and humor.

A fast-growing FinTech company seeks the expertise of a Data Scientist – Credit Risk Modeller – with experience in GCP (Google Cloud Platform) and products like LookerStudio, Colab , and BigQuery.

In this role, you will analyze complex data sets, create insightful visualizations, and work closely with stakeholders to develop solutions that support data-driven decision-making. You will be responsible for extracting insights, identifying trends, building predictive models, and presenting findings to enhance operational efficiency and optimize business processes.

Additionally, you will require a Master's/Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science or a relevant field with proven experience as a Data Scientist or in a similar analytical role





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Jobs Data Scientist Credit Risk Modeller GCP Experience Lookerstudio Colab Bigquery Proficiency Requirements Collaborate With Stakeholders Create Visualizations Data Analysis Present Findings

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