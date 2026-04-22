Sedibeng Police Commissioner Apologizes to Swart Family at Madlanga Commission

Sedibeng Police District Commissioner Mbangwa Nkhwashu apologized to the family of Armand Swart during testimony at the Madlanga Commission, while emphasizing his commitment to justice if Katiso Molefe is found responsible for Swart’s murder. Justice Madlanga corrected Nkhwashu for stating Molefe’s involvement as fact.

The Sedibeng Police District Commissioner, Mbangwa Nkhwashu , offered a formal apology to the family of Armand Swart , a Vereeniging engineer whose death is under investigation, during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria.

This apology comes amidst ongoing proceedings examining potential police failings and connections to the case. Nkhwashu’s testimony centered around Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, Swart’s brother-in-law, who is accused in connection with the murder. The Commissioner stated his belief that if Molefe were found to be involved in Swart’s death, he should face the full consequences of his actions, emphasizing a commitment to ensuring justice is served.

He expressed regret for the pain inflicted upon the Swart family, acknowledging the personal connection – Molefe being his brother-in-law – and reiterated his dedication to a fair and thorough investigation. However, Justice Madlanga intervened to clarify a point made by Nkhwashu, correcting him for presenting Molefe’s involvement as a confirmed fact rather than an allegation still under investigation. This correction underscores the sensitivity of the proceedings and the importance of maintaining impartiality until conclusive evidence is presented.

The commission is meticulously examining all aspects of the case, including potential conflicts of interest and procedural errors. Nkhwashu’s testimony is a significant development, offering insight into the internal workings of the Sedibeng Police District and its handling of this high-profile case. The Commissioner’s willingness to apologize, while also asserting his commitment to justice, presents a complex picture of his role in the investigation.

The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate allegations of police misconduct and potential cover-ups related to several sensitive cases, including the death of Armand Swart. The commission’s hearings have been marked by intense scrutiny of police procedures, witness testimonies, and the handling of evidence. The focus on Nkhwashu’s testimony highlights the commission’s determination to examine the actions of senior police officials and their potential impact on the investigation.

The correction issued by Justice Madlanga is particularly noteworthy, as it demonstrates the commission’s commitment to accuracy and fairness. It serves as a reminder that allegations must be treated as such until proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The commission’s work is crucial for restoring public trust in the police and ensuring accountability for any wrongdoing.

The upcoming testimony of a new witness tomorrow is anticipated to provide further insights into the circumstances surrounding Swart’s death and potentially shed light on the role of other individuals involved. The commission is expected to continue its hearings for several weeks, gathering evidence and hearing from a wide range of witnesses. The ultimate goal is to produce a comprehensive report outlining its findings and recommendations for improving police practices and preventing similar tragedies in the future.

The proceedings are being closely followed by the media and the public, who are eager to learn the truth about what happened to Armand Swart and whether justice will be served. Beyond the immediate case of Armand Swart, the Madlanga Commission’s broader mandate involves examining systemic issues within the South African police service. This includes investigating allegations of corruption, political interference, and a lack of proper training and resources.

The commission’s findings are expected to have far-reaching implications for the future of policing in South Africa. The case also raises important questions about the challenges faced by police officers when investigating crimes involving family members or close associates. Nkhwashu’s personal connection to the accused, Katiso Molefe, undoubtedly added another layer of complexity to the investigation. His apology to the Swart family, while sincere, also underscores the difficult position he found himself in.

The commission is likely to explore whether this conflict of interest compromised the integrity of the investigation in any way. The focus on transparency and accountability is paramount, and the commission is determined to ensure that all relevant information is brought to light. The commission’s work is not only about seeking justice for the victims of crime but also about strengthening the rule of law and promoting good governance.

The ongoing hearings are a testament to the importance of independent oversight and the need for a robust system of checks and balances to prevent abuse of power. The commission’s final report is expected to provide a roadmap for reforming the police service and building a more just and equitable society





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