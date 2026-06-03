Security Expert Warns of Autonomous AI Agent Crisis and Insufficient Corporate Defences at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Mark Palmer of the Cloud Security Alliance and Microsoft SA warns that the flood of 1.3 billion autonomous AI agents by 2028 will overwhelm traditional security models, and that South Africa's regulator has already mandated machine-speed responses and board-level accountability.

Johannesburg, 03 Jun 2026 - A leading security expert has warned that the rapid proliferation of autonomous AI agents is creating a systemic crisis, rendering traditional corporate defence models "completely insufficient" to handle machine-to-machine risk .

Mark Palmer, board director for the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) South Africa Chapter and security go-to-market lead for Microsoft SA, delivered this urgent message to tech executives at the ITWeb Security Summit 2026. He emphasized that businesses are aggressively deploying autonomous systems without establishing the necessary foundational security controls to govern them.

"Intelligence without trust is reckless, and trust without intelligence is slow," Palmer stated, underscoring the delicate balance required. A core driver of this emerging crisis is the staggering scale of AI adoption. Global projections indicate that the enterprise ecosystem will be flooded with 1.3 billion autonomous agents by 2028.

Palmer compared this impending agent wave to the disruptive smartphone consumerisation era of the late 2000s, but highlighted a critical difference: these are not merely communication devices but autonomous systems that access data, make decisions, and act at machine speed, directly invading local corporate networks. Current data reveals a significant governance gap; only 47% of organisations are using generative AI security controls, leaving 53% exposed, while shadow AI agents quietly bypass corporate policies.

In response to these escalating threats, South Africa's financial regulator has initiated an aggressive supervisory pivot. Palmer analysed a formal communication issued by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Prudential Authority in April 2026 to all supervised institutions. He explained that the regulator signalled a sharp shift from baseline awareness to active execution, warning that advanced AI models capable of autonomous vulnerability discovery and live exploit generation have collapsed the window between vulnerability identification and exploitation to near zero.

The Prudential Authority outlined five key expectations, explicitly stating that human-intervention-speed responses are no longer sufficient. Companies must now implement machine-speed, automated defences and establish clear, board-level accountability for cyber incidents, moving away from ad-hoc improvisation during a crisis. This regulatory mandate underscores the urgency for organisations to modernise their security postures for an era dominated by autonomous threats





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AI Security Autonomous Agents Machine-To-Machine Risk Cloud Security South African Reserve Bank Prudential Authority Generative AI Controls Shadow AI Cyber Governance Itweb Security Summit

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