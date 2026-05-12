The latest unemployment data shows which sectors are driving South Africa's worsening jobs crisis. Manufacturing, mining, and agriculture recorded modest gains, but overall employment fell by 345 000 jobs in the first quarter of 2026, with losses heavily concentrated in a few particular industries.

These are the sectors losing the most jobs in South Africa : The latest unemployment data shows which sectors are driving South Africa 's worsening jobs crisis .

Manufacturing added 38 000 jobs in South Africa, while mining increased by 32 000 and agriculture grew by 10 000, offering limited pockets of resilience. However, these gains were not enough to offset broader losses, particularly in labour-intensive industries tied to public spending and construction activity. Statistics South Africa says the official unemployment rate rose to 32.7% in the first quarter from 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Orbit College will not host Orlando Pirates at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on 23 May. The club confirmed on Tuesday





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South Africa Unemployment Jobs Crisis Manufacturing Mining Agriculture Public Spending Construction Activity Royal Bafokeng Stadium Orlando Pirates Orbit College

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