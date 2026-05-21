Sector-focused and Hybrid Incubation and Digital Hub Support Strategy Workshop

The workshop aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among public and private stakeholders, academia, and civil society, focusing on the mandate of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) to lead and coordinate an integrated approach to the promotion and development of entrepreneurship, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Co-operatives.

The Directorate of Community Engagement, Entrepreneurship, Inclusive Innovation, and Commercialisation team recently participated in the Sector-focused and Hybrid Incubation and Digital Hub Support Strategy Outreach and Awareness Workshop hosted by the Department of Small Business Development in partnership with the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, and the University of Limpopo Digital Hub at the University of Limpopo.

Mr Mohotolo Mojalefa, Chief Director, Department of Small Business Development, welcomed the participants to the workshop and highlighted that the workshop aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among public and private stakeholders, academia, and civil society. The mandate of the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) is to lead and coordinate an integrated approach to the promotion and development of entrepreneurship, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Co-operatives.

In doing so, an enabling environment should be forged through policy intents and strategic interventions that support the development, growth, and sustainability of MSMEs and Co-operatives. The Sector-focused and Hybrid Incubation and Digital Hub Support Strategy (SHIDHSS) reflects the DSBD approach in enhancing incubation support for MSMEs and Co-operatives. Mr Mashudu Netshishinzhe, Deputy Director- Digital Hub and Incubator Support, Department of Small Business Development, presented on the Sector-focused and Hybrid Incubation and Digital Hub Support Strategy (SHIDHSS).

He stated that the DSBD has identified the need for SHIDHSS to improve government efforts around the delivery of incubation support to MSMEs and Co-operatives. As an intervention, Business Incubation (BI) is a cornerstone for addressing challenges amongst MSMEs and Co-operatives in terms of development and growth.

The SHIDHSS is a blueprint that offers strategic guidance and activates a momentum towards the attainment of strategic goals in addressing challenges experienced and observed in the development and support of MSMEs and Co-operatives. The workshop provided the University of Venda with an opportunity to showcase its programme and project, advancing its drive to become an entrepreneurial university.

Mr. Donald Morema, Manager, Economic Activation Office, shared insights on the University of Venda’s approaches to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and enterprise development under the topic ‘University of Venda Strategic Interventions for Advancing Innovation and Enterprise Development’





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Department Of Small Business Development Sector-Focused And Hybrid Incubation And Digit Business Incubation (BI) University Of Venda Entrepreneurial University Entrepreneurial Student Ambassador Program (ES

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