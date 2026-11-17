Moholo Voile Tentsi, 51, was sentenced to three concurrent life terms by the Pretoria High Court for raping three girls aged 10, 12 and 15. He lured victims through his Sebokeng salon and gave children money to keep quiet.

A Sebokeng hair salon owner has been sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment for raping three young girls aged 10, 12 and 15. Moholo Voile Tentsi, 51, from Kanana, was sentenced by the Pretoria High Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, on Monday, November 16.

The court ordered that the three life sentences run concurrently. The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence. NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the outcome. The court also ordered that Tentsi name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Also read Horror behind salon doors: Hairdresser raped three young girls who visited his business

Hair Salon Owner Sentenced for Child Rapes

He was further declared unfit to work with children and unfit to possess a firearm. According to the NPA, Tentsi owned and operated a hair salon in Zone 11, Sebokeng, where he was known to the victims, who regularly visited his business. The first incidents occurred in June 2024. The 10-year-old and 12-year-old victims, accompanied by a friend, went to his salon to borrow a portable swimming pool.

Advertisement

Tentsi allegedly took the children to his home in Kanana, where he called the 12-year-old into his bedroom and raped the child while the other children watched television. He then allegedly instructed the 12-year-old to call the 10-year-old into the room, where he also raped the child. Afterwards, he accompanied the children back to Zone 11 and warned them not to disclose what had happened.

Days later, he approached the 12-year-old while the child was playing with two friends near his salon. He asked the children to accompany him to buy spinach before taking them to an abandoned railway station. While there, Tentsi allegedly instructed the other children to keep watch while he raped the child again. He later gave each child R20 and warned them not to tell anyone.

The NPA said Tentsi also raped the 15-year-old victim on two separate occasions. The first incident occurred in 2023, when the teenager visited his salon for a haircut. After the other customers had left, Tentsi attended to the child before raping them. He allegedly gave the child money, reduced the cost of the haircut and instructed the teenager not to disclose what had happened.

In February 2024, he called the same teenager into his salon as the child was walking past. He spoke to them about his marital problems before raping them. He again warned the 15-year-old against revealing the incident, threatening to claim that they were in a relationship if the teenager told anyone. The offences came to light on October 20, 2024, following a disclosure involving one of the children who had been present during the incident at the abandoned railway station.

Victims Disclose Abuse and Arrest Made

The 12-year-old subsequently confirmed that they were raped by Tentsi. The children parents were informed, and community members apprehended Tentsi when he arrived to open his salon that morning. Police were called and he was arrested. The victims were taken to the Kopanong Thuthuzela Care Centre, where they received medical attention, psychosocial support and legal assistance.

During the trial, Tentsi pleaded not guilty and denied committing the offences. However, prosecutor Advocate Kagiso Rancho presented evidence, including testimony from the children, who testified through intermediary services, as well as medical evidence contained in J88 forms. The State successfully proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Advertisement

During sentencing, Tentsi asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, citing the time he had spent in custody awaiting trial, his status as a first-time offender and his responsibility as the breadwinner for his seven children. However, the State argued that life imprisonment was appropriate, highlighting that he had shown no remorse and continued denying the offences even after his conviction.

Rancho further argued that Tentsi had exploited the vulnerability of the children and betrayed their trust because they knew him and frequented his salon. The State also presented Victim Impact Statements, facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Keoagile Setlhabi, detailing the psychological and emotional trauma suffered by the children, including the impact on their sense of safety and trust.

Court Upholds Life Imprisonment Sentence

In its judgment, the court found that Tentsi personal circumstances and the time he had spent in custody did not amount to substantial and compelling circumstances justifying a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence. The court also highlighted the seriousness of the offences, particularly the fact that Tentsi had instructed other children to keep watch while he raped one of the victims.

Pretoria Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, commended Rancho and investigating officer Sergeant Ndebele of the Sebokeng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for securing the conviction and sentence. Mzinyathi said the sentence demonstrated the consequences awaiting perpetrators who target children. Sexual offences against children and gender-based violence remain a priority for the NPA.

We will continue to work with our law-enforcement partners to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that victims, particularly children, are treated with dignity and supported throughout the criminal justice process, Mzinyathi said. This case serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences for those who exploit vulnerable youth in South Africa.