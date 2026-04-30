Sebastian Sawe Makes History as First Man to Run Marathon in Under Two Hours

Kenyan marathon runner Sebastian Sawe returns home to a hero's welcome after becoming the first man to complete a marathon in under two hours at the London Marathon. His record-breaking time of 01:59:30 has set a new standard in the sport, with celebrations in Kenya and worldwide recognition of his historic achievement.

Kenya n marathon legend Sebastian Sawe arrived at Jomo Kenya tta International Airport in Nairobi on April 29, 2026, to a hero's welcome after shattering the world marathon record.

His historic performance at the London Marathon, where he became the first man to complete the race in under two hours with an official time of 01:59:30, has sent waves of excitement through Kenya and the global running community. The 31-year-old athlete, who has won all four marathons he has entered, was greeted by a throng of fans, officials, and his proud parents, who had traveled to the airport to celebrate his unprecedented achievement.

The Kenyan Airways plane carrying Sawe was honored with a water cannon salute upon landing, while traditional dancers and musicians performed in his honor. Speaking to the crowd, Sawe expressed his gratitude and surprise at the overwhelming reception, saying, 'I am happy about this good day, that you came to celebrate with me. I did not expect it.

' His father, Simeon Sawe, shared his pride in his son's accomplishment, recalling how Sebastian had always been determined to break the record. 'He used to tell me that one day, he was going to break the record. He was so determined and hopeful that he would,' Simeon said.

'I am happy for him and all of us here. We celebrated so much, my throat still hurts from all the cheering.

' Sawe's record-breaking run was a masterclass in pacing and endurance. He crossed the halfway mark in 1:00:29 and then accelerated in the second half, completing it in an astonishing 59:01. His time was more than a minute faster than the previous world record of 2:00:35, set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023. Despite his historic achievement, Sawe is already looking ahead to his next challenge.

He has hinted at competing in another marathon in the autumn, with ambitions to run an even faster time. His confidence and determination have further solidified his status as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time. The celebration of Sawe's achievement extends beyond Kenya. The global running community has hailed his performance as a monumental milestone in the sport.

Experts and fellow athletes have praised his discipline, strategy, and physical prowess, which allowed him to achieve what many had deemed impossible. Sawe's record-breaking run has also sparked discussions about the future of marathon running, with many speculating whether the sub-two-hour barrier can be broken again and by how much. As Sawe continues to train and prepare for his next race, the world will be watching closely to see if he can push the boundaries of human endurance even further





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