Sebastiaan Jobb Promises More Trophies after Consecutive Titles for the Blitzboks

South African speedster Sebastiaan Jobb had a rollercoaster season in the past, but his dedication and hard work have seen him achieve his goal of being part of the next trophy lift.

The absolute joy of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town crowd - when the Blitzboks won a consecutive home tournament at DHL Stadium in December last year - was shared by Sebastiaan Jobb, and at that moment, the Springbok Sevens wing made a promise to himself.

Five months later, Jobb has now shared that special moment with his teammates in Perth, Vancouver and New York, where the Blitzboks were crowned HSBC SVNS series champions. And when the HSBC SVNS World Championship kicked off in Hong Kong, Jobb was again part of the squad that made history by becoming the first from South Africa to be crowned champions in the Far Eastern city, with Jobb scoring tries and making crucial turnovers in all those tense finals.

Four in a row after sitting out for so long is not enough and he wants more, Jobb said with a broad smile as the Blitzboks finished another gruelling session at their Stellenbosch base. This time, they are preparing for the final two legs of the World Championship to be played in Valladolid, Spain (29-31 May) and Bordeaux, France (5-7 June), and the Kakamas-born speedster is adamant that if he can have it his way, more is to come.

"I was sitting in the Cape Town crowd and as happy I was for the guys, so determined was I to make sure I am on the field when we play again," said Jobb, who turns 27 on Wednesday. "I did well in pre-season, but was not selected for the Dubai and Cape Town legs, which hurt to be honest. But I looked at myself, rather than blaming others and decided to work even harder.

" After a difficult 2023 season where the Blitzboks struggled, a red card in Vancouver and Singapore in 2025, and strong displays in the Africa Cup in Mauritius and the Asia Cup, Jobbs had turned the kg around. Singapore 2026 was a soul cleansing tournament which he delivered a strong performance. In Perth a week later, a decisive performance against Fiji in the final rewarded his commitment made in the DHL Stadium in December.

That continued in Vancouver, New York and Hong Kong. He was a part of the trophy lifts in all those tournaments. The players work hard for each other, the training sessions are full of detail, and he is happy to be part of it. Playing wing in sevens does not mean one stands on the outside and waits for the pass, one has to have an all-round game on attack and defence





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