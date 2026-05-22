Seasoned Cloud Engineer with Extensive Experience in AWS, Azure, and Huawei

A dedicated Cloud Engineer with extensive experience spanning over 4+ years, specializing in supporting and implementing cloud infrastructure and networking solutions across AWS, Azure, and Huawei Cloud environments. This candidate boasts a solid knowledge of cloud deployments, Huawei networking technologies, infrastructure support, system administration, monitoring, and troubleshooting within enterprise environments. The Cloud Engineer is skilled in managing virtual machines, cloud networking, firewalls, routing, switching, security, backups, and cloud optimization while ensuring high availability and performance. DevOps practices, automation, and hybrid cloud environments are areas where this individual excels. They have a proven ability to work effectively in fast-paced technical teams and can adapt to new technologies quickly.

Cloud Engineer with Extensive Experience A dedicated Cloud Engineer with extensive experience spanning over 4+ years, specializing in supporting and implementing cloud infrastructure and networking solutions across AWS, Azure, and Huawei Cloud environments.

This candidate boasts a strong knowledge of cloud deployments, Huawei networking technologies, infrastructure support, system administration, monitoring, and troubleshooting within enterprise environments. The Cloud Engineer is skilled in managing virtual machines, cloud networking, firewalls, routing, switching, security, backups, and cloud optimization while ensuring high availability and performance. DevOps practices, automation, and hybrid cloud environments are areas where this individual excels. They have a proven ability to work effectively in fast-paced technical teams and can adapt to new technologies quickly.

Core Responsibilities: 1. Cloud Infrastructure Deployment and Configuration 2. Network Performance Monitoring and Security Compliance 3. Virtual Machine Management and Storage / Networking / Access Control Configuration 4.

Automation, Scripting, and CI/CD Pipeline Implementations 5. Availability, Scalability, and Performance Optimization Required Qualifications: 1. Degree / Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field 2. AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner / Solutions Architect 3.

Relevant Cloud, Networking, or Infrastructure Certifications would be beneficial Keywords: 1. Cloud Engineer 2. Cloud Infrastructure Expertise 3. Network Performance Monitoring 4. Automation and DevOps 5. Security Complianc





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Cloud Engineer Cloud Infrastructure Expertise Network Performance Monitoring Automation And Devops Security Compliance

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