Emergency services in Johannesburg are searching for 11-year-old Ananqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters in Thompsonville Extension 3 on Tuesday, while the body of a man in his 40s was recovered in Dobsonville.

Emergency services in Johannesburg are continuing the search for an 11-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters in Thompsonville Extension 3 on Tuesday afternoon.

The search resumed on Wednesday after being suspended overnight due to safety concerns. City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the chances of finding the girl alive are very slim. The missing girl has been named as Ananqobile Jiyela. She was swept away by flash floods shortly after being dropped off by her scholar transport.

Also read Johannesburg Search Resumes for Missing Boy After Floods

Mulaudzi clarifies missing child details

Mulaudzi corrected earlier reports that the search was for a nine-year-old boy. He said the information from the girl's father confirmed they are looking for an 11-year-old girl. Mulaudzi said the tragedy happened when several children were caught in floodwater after they jumped out of the scholar transport vehicle. We were called to Thompsonville Extension 3, where we were told that there was an incident where young people were coming from school on a school transport when they were dropped.

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There was a lot of water on the street where they were dropped. Rescue teams huddled before the search began on Wednesday to map out their plans and share a short prayer. Around 08:30, police divers pulled on their wetsuits to prepare to enter the water. A police diver told News24 that they had combed the stream on Tuesday hoping to find the girl but had no luck.

During Tuesday's search, rescue teams made a grim discovery. They found the body of a man, believed to be in his forties, who was also thought to have been washed away in the stream. The body was recovered in Dobsonville Extension 3 and handed over to the police for further investigation. Mulaudzi said rescue teams were working from the point of entry and moving along the waterway to try to locate the girl.

City aquatic unit joins rescue effort

He described the operation as a search and recovery. The city's Aquatic Rescue Unit, trained for water-related emergencies, is working alongside the police's K9 unit. The girl's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, said the child's father called him on Tuesday and told him what had happened. Mokoena said he was at home when the storm hit.

I was in the house when it started raining. It was terrible and I wasn't sure what was going on. Mulaudzi warned that further rainfall could hamper the search. He said the city was still under a weather warning and that if it rains, it might affect operations.

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The family said the girl's father is too shattered to speak. They are clinging to hope that rescue teams will recover her body. All we are hoping for now is for the child's body to be recovered, because there is nothing we can do. The dad can't even speak, Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi urges motorists to avoid floods

We've got a responsibility to ensure that we assist the family to find closure. The chances of us recovering her while she's still alive are very slim, but we hope for the best. During the media briefing, Mulaudzi pleaded with motorists not to cross flooded roads. He described how a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren had tried to push through a flooded area during Tuesday's storm.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, but we don't want to see situations like this. Mulaudzi also urged residents to stop dumping debris into drainage systems, warning that blockages could worsen flooding during heavy rainfall. He said emergency teams were working alongside other municipal departments, including the Johannesburg Roads Agency, to address flooding-related hazards. EMS said the heavy rainfall caused localised flooding in Soweto, and several homes and roads were flooded across the city.

No major incidents were reported overnight due to the severe storm and flooding in major parts of the city. City leadership was expected to visit the area later on Wednesday to provide information about assistance to the affected family. The City of Johannesburg Emergency Service will remain on high alert and has warned residents to avoid crossing river streams or flooded roads during heavy rainfall.