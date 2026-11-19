Johannesburg EMS has suspended its search overnight after three days of looking for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away in flash floods in Snake Park near Dobsonville, Soweto, on Tuesday. The search resumes Friday, November 20, after an adult man's body was recovered nearby.

The search for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away in flash floods in Soweto, will resume on Friday, November 20. Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) suspended operations overnight after three days of searching.

Anqobile was swept away during severe thunderstorms shortly after her school transport dropped her off on Tuesday, November 17, in Snake Park near Dobsonville Extension 3. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said rescue teams would return to the stream on Friday. We will get our tools and machete knives to be able to cut those reeds so we can explore more of the area, he said. We believe that we might have a breakthrough there.

Also read Search Continues for Missing 11-Year-Old Anqobile Jiyela After Soweto Floods Kill Man

The search will run from the point of entry up to the trainer, focusing on the stretch between the two bridges. The search resumed on Thursday, November 19, after a larger rescue team was deployed to intensify efforts. The team included City of Joburg divers, the SAPS K9 Unit, the SAPS Water Wing, the SAPS Air Wing, members of Search and Rescue South Africa and private security personnel.

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Multi Agency Search Continues For Missing Girl

Rescue workers were stretched across the stream and spread into two streams, covering a four-kilometre stretch where they believed the body could be. EMS said its helicopter covered the whole area up to the N12 on Thursday. Rescue technicians and dogs walked about four kilometres in the stream but were unsuccessful. The city's emergency service said the chances of finding Anqobile alive were very slim, but teams will continue working to help the family find her.

Operations began on Wednesday morning and continued for three days. During the search, EMS revealed that an adult body was recovered. The city's Aquatic Rescue Unit, working with the SAPS K9 Unit, recovered the body of a man believed to be in his 40s in Dobsonville on Tuesday afternoon. The man's identity remains unknown.

Mulaudzi said the area between the bridges, where the adult male was recovered, has a lot of grass, and teams hope exploring it further may lead to recovering the young girl. Anqobile's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, said he received a call from her father informing him that the child had been swept away. I got a call from the father of the child, and he told me the child had been swept away by water, Mokoena said.

Soweto Residents Support Grieving Family

I was at home around that time when it was raining. The rain was terrible. There was water everywhere. I can't even explain it.

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Residents of Snake Park in Soweto said they are devastated by the prolonged search and are keeping the family in their prayers. As the mothers and grandmothers of this area, we are deeply hurt, said one resident. We pray for the mother and the family that they find peace and closure. We also pray for the search team to at least find the body.

Flash Floods Strike Several Regions

The Johannesburg Roads Agency reported that the floods affected several parts of the city, with localised flooding in Regions C, D, E and G. The severe thunderstorms that triggered the flash floods struck Soweto on Tuesday afternoon, sweeping away the 11-year-old shortly after she was dropped off by her school transport.