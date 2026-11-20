The body of 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela was recovered in Soweto on Friday, ending a multi-day search after she was swept away by floodwaters during Tuesday's severe thunderstorms.

The body of 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela was recovered in Soweto on Friday after she was swept away by floodwaters during Tuesday's severe thunderstorms, bringing an end to an extensive multi-day search.

The discovery on Friday, November 20, followed a search that began after Anqobile was swept away by strong currents on Tuesday afternoon. She had been dropped off by school transport in Thompsonville Extension 3 during severe thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in parts of Johannesburg. The search involved Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), the South African Police Service's K9 Unit and aquatic rescue teams, as well as Dobsonville residents who joined the effort with spades, rakes and sticks.

Also read Rescue Teams Resume Search for Soweto Girl Anqobile Jiyela Swept Away by Floods

Slim Chance of Finding Anqobile Alive

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi had previously warned that the chances of finding the young girl alive were slim. He said during the search: Of course we've got a responsibility to ensure that we assist the family to find closure. The chances of us recovering her while she's still alive, they're very slim but we hope for the best and we'll do our best to ensure that we assist the family.

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Search and rescue teams had resumed efforts on Friday morning at 8am after Thursday's operation was called off. The search entered its third day on Thursday after Wednesday's operation was suspended due to dangerous weather conditions. Emergency crews concentrated on Dobsonville Extension 3, where reinforcements included SAPS K9 units from Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, aquatic rescue personnel and rescue technicians. Mulaudzi said: We started by deploying a helicopter to search along the river before sending in our ground teams.

Rescuers focused on a section between two bridges, including the area where the body of an adult man was recovered earlier in the operation. Mulaudzi said: We're hoping that if we explore that area more thoroughly this morning, we might be able to recover the young girl. The operation also involved a local security company assisting with drones, while rescue technicians searched sections of the river where thick reeds and debris made access difficult.

Community Joins Search Along River

Helicopters, drones, police dogs and residents helped clear thick reeds along the river. Community member Nkululeko Mazibuko, who joined the search, said volunteers were concentrating on the area where Anqobile was reportedly last heard responding to people calling out to her before disappearing into the floodwaters. He said residents were determined to continue despite the difficult conditions. We're really hoping that we find the baby.

We need to do it hand in hand as a community. Nobody will do it for us, so we're just pushing through, Mazibuko said. Dobsonville resident Lilly Zwane questioned whether rescuers had searched every possible location, particularly stagnant water near another bridge. She said volunteers had suggested searching a nearby dam, believing Anqobile could have been swept further downstream, but claimed rescuers were reluctant to enter the dark water.

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Residents Question Rescuers Location Choice

The water looks scary indeed, but there is a possibility the child might be in the water. The rescue team has left, and now the community is searching on its own, Zwane said.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg EMS reported no major storm-related incidents overnight, although emergency personnel remained on high alert across the city's seven regions. The Johannesburg Roads Agency continued monitoring flood-prone roads and bridges, with previously identified hotspots including Dobsonville, Moroka, Chiawelo, Pimville, Bramfischerville, Alexandra and Slovo Park. The South African Weather Service's forecast showed partly cloudy and warm conditions across Gauteng on Thursday, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

No severe thunderstorms were expected following Wednesday's Yellow Level 2 warning, although forecasters warned that severe storms could return over the weekend.