Sea Point Residents Urge E-Bike Ban After Injury Claims

Cape Town locals petition against e-bikes on Sea Point Promenade after injury reports. City officials dismiss appeals, citing by-law authority and favoring managed enforcement over bans.

Local residents in the Sea Point district have intensified their campaign to restrict electric bicycle and scooter usage following reports of an elderly woman sustaining injuries along the Sea Point Promenade. This latest incident has reignited demands for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and has prompted the creation of a petition that has already gathered more than 1,600 signatures from concerned citizens who prioritize pedestrian safety over recreational riding.

Legal Challenge Regarding Councillor Authority

Resident Laurence Cross recently filed a Section 62 appeal with the City of Cape Town's Legal Department, directing his complaint to City Manager Lungelo Mbandazayo. Cross contested the decision attributed to Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell, which he believed authorized electric bike and scooter operations on the promenade and adjacent sidewalks. Cross argued that such authorization directly conflicts with the National Road Traffic Act, which strictly prohibits the operation of these vehicles on pedestrian walkways and pavements. He also highlighted a lack of transparency, noting that residents were denied copies of any permits or agreements despite repeated requests under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Also read Ventersdorp residents battle service collapse as hung JB Marks council sparks hope - LNN

City Dismisses Appeal Over By-Law Powers

City officials formally informed Cross that his appeal had been dismissed after a review of the statutory powers involved. The administration clarified that Councillor Nicola Jowell did not authorize the general operation of these devices, as such authority does not fall within her portfolio. Instead, the decision-making power regarding usage on public open spaces rests with the City's Recreation and Parks Department under the relevant Parks By-law. The municipality maintained that the councillor was not vested with the legal authority to permit or ban such activities on her own, thereby rendering Cross's legal challenge against her personally invalid.

Community Safety and Petition Details

The growing unrest was fueled by a petition that describes the Sea Point Promenade as a space where families stroll and children play, now threatened by speeding devices. The document urges authorities to install clear signage and enforce rules to protect vulnerable groups, including the elderly and young children. Support for the ban has come from various residents, including Ian Blacher, an Atlantic Seaboard local who has previously contacted media outlets and city officials. Blacher and others report that near-misses and collisions are becoming frequent, turning a once peaceful environment into a hazardous zone for walkers.

Advertisement

City Defends Management and Enforcement Strategy

In response to the public outcry, the City's Recreation and Parks Department emphasized its commitment to managing rather than banning these vehicles. The department reiterated that the promenade is primarily a pedestrian recreational space where users must adhere to an 8 km/h speed limit and yield right-of-way to walkers at all times. Officials stated that they are aware of concerns regarding reckless riding and collisions, and they plan to assess the usage of electric scooters and bicycles going forward to ensure compliance with dismount areas and prohibitions on racing or weaving through crowds.

Impact on Local Operators and Future Outlook

While the city focuses on enforcement, local business operators maintain that their services provide safe leisure transport. Up Cycles, which operates along the promenade and has partnered with electric scooter operator Zippy since 2024, previously defended the safety of their model. However, the company did not respond to queries regarding the recent safety concerns. As the petition continues to gain traction and the legal appeal is dismissed, the city faces ongoing pressure to balance recreational interests with the physical safety of pedestrians in one of Cape Town's most cherished public spaces.