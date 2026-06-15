Sea Point Braces for March Against Undocumented Foreign Nationals

A planned march by March and March group on June 16, 2026, from 9am to 3pm in Sea Point, protesting undocumented foreign nationals, has been permitted. Local businesses and residents prepare for disruptions, with Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell clarifying legal rights and safety measures.

Residents, business owners, and visitors in Sea Point are bracing for potential disruptions this Tuesday, 16 June 2026, as a planned march organised by the group March and March is set to commence from 9am to 3pm.

The march will advocate against the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in the area, a topic that has stirred considerable debate among local communities. The procession is expected to start on Beach Road near Fort Road, moving along Beach Road, turning left onto St John's Road, and returning via Main Road before concluding at the Mandela Glasses on Glengariff Road. The event has been granted an approved permit, allowing demonstrators to voice their concerns legally and peacefully.

The Sea Point Community Improvement District (CID) has announced that it will maintain its operational resources along the planned route throughout the event. Businesses operating in the vicinity have been reminded that trading during this time is at their own discretion, particularly those with outdoor seating, which may be impacted by the anticipated gatherings. Ward councillor Nicola Jowell has acknowledged the variety of concerns expressed by residents regarding the impending march.

It is essential to clarify the legal position regarding gatherings and marches. A ruling from the Constitutional Court established that gatherings cannot be prohibited solely on the basis of lacking a permit. The right to assemble and protest is enshrined in our Constitution, and it applies to all gatherings, regardless of their cause or message, Jowell expressed her understanding of residents' anxieties about the disruption caused by such events, as well as the contentious issues voiced by the marchers.

To address these concerns, she has been in communication with the City's Safety and Security Directorate. She reassured the public that the South African Police Service (SAPS) holds the command and operational management role during the event, with the City's safety services ready to support as needed. The march highlights ongoing tensions around immigration in South Africa, particularly in urban areas like Sea Point. Some residents express solidarity with the marchers, citing strain on public services and local job markets.

Others argue that the presence of undocumented foreign nationals enriches the community culturally and economically. The Cape Town Central City Improvement District has advised businesses to prepare for potential delays and to ensure staff and customers are aware of alternative access routes. Local schools and medical facilities near the route have been notified to adjust their schedules if necessary. As the event approaches, community leaders are urging calm and respect for the rule of law.

The permit conditions require the march to remain peaceful and not obstruct emergency vehicles. Organisers have confirmed their intention to cooperate with authorities. The outcome of this march may influence future discussions on immigration policy at both local and national levels. Jowell emphasised the importance of dialogue beyond the protest, suggesting a community forum to address the underlying concerns.

The City of Cape Town has offered mediation services to facilitate constructive conversation between opposing groups. In the meantime, security measures are being finalised. Traffic police will manage road closures from 8am to 4pm along the route, with diversions in place. Public transport commuters are advised to check for updates.

The march is expected to draw hundreds of participants, and the CID will deploy additional cleaning staff to ensure the area is restored promptly after the event. This incident underscores the delicate balance between constitutional rights and public order. It also reflects a broader national debate on immigration enforcement and social cohesion. As Sea Point prepares for Tuesday, the focus remains on safety and expression.

The community watches closely, hoping for a peaceful demonstration that respects all viewpoints. The legal framework allows for robust protest, but it also requires responsibility from all parties. Jowell's office will monitor the situation and provide updates via social media. She encourages anyone with concerns to contact her office directly.

The march, whether seen as a necessary stand or a divisive act, is a reminder of the vibrant civic engagement in South Africa's democratic society. As the day approaches, the hope is that the event serves as a platform for meaningful discourse rather than conflict. The authorities are prepared, the community is aware, and the march will proceed under the watchful eye of a nation navigating its complex identity





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