Sea Harvest completes sale of Ladismith Cheese business

Sea Harvest, a fisheries and aquaculture group, finalised the sale of its Ladismith Cheese business to Fairfield Dairy, a subsidiary of Woodlands Dairy Group. The disposal is part of a strategic reset to focus on core fishing and seafood operations, aiming to simplify the company's structure and sharpen its operational focus.

The Harvest African Peace, a trawler for fisheries company Sea Harvest , completed the sale of its Ladismith Cheese business to Fairfield Dairy . The disposal is part of a strategic reset to concentrate on core fishing and seafood operations, simplify the company's structure and sharpen its operational focus.

Sea Harvest had already initiated the sale of Ladismith Cheese and BM Foods as part of this repositioning, moving away from diversified food manufacturing towards a more focused seafood-led model. The disposal follows a successful financial recovery, with revenue rising 21% and operating profit jumping 125%





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Sea Harvest Ladismith Cheese Fairfield Dairy Woodlands Dairy Group Strategic Realignment Diversified Food Manufacturing Seafood-Led Model Financial Recovery Balance Sheet Strength Global Demand For Sustainably Sourced Seafood

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