Lerena faces Forrest for vacant WBC International cruiserweight title

Kevin Lerena returns to cruiserweight to face Scott Forrest for the vacant WBC International title on Saturday at Sandton Convention Centre.

Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena will face Scott "Furious" Forrest for the vacant WBC International cruiserweight title on Saturday night at the Sandton Convention Centre. The fight marks Lerena's return to the cruiserweight division after dropping down from bridgerweight.

Kevin Lerena Returns To Cruiserweight Division

Lerena, a former SA, IBO and WBF cruiserweight and WBC bridgerweight world champion, last fought in 2020 when he defended his IBO title with a sixth-round technical knockout victory against Firat Arslan at the EWS Arena in Göppingen, Germany. His No 6 spot in the WBC cruiserweight ratings will be at stake. Forrest, a 32-year-old Scotsman, has a record of eight wins, five knockouts and three losses.

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He is a nine-time national amateur champion who competed for Team GB and represented Scotland at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games and the World Championships. Despite being a novice as a professional, Forrest was calm during their press briefing, maintaining steady eye contact, smiling, nodding and keeping an open posture. He promised fans an explosive show against Lerena, who boasts 31 wins, 15 KOs and four losses.

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Asked how he will approach the vastly experienced Lerena, Forrest poked a snake in its hole with his response.

"There are zero surprises in the ring with the experience I have," said Forrest, who has not fought against a recognisable name. "I am ready for anything. The way he fights, the way I fight, you can expect an explosive fight. How you beat him, you will see that on Saturday night.

Fighters Trade Promises Before Main Event

" Lerena communicated with respect, courtesy and a focus on ideas rather than personal attacks. But the mood changed after Forrest's response.

"I am an explosive fighter. I light up the show," he fired back. With no amateur background, trainer Peter Smith, a former heavyweight boxer, had no difficulties teaching Lerena the finer details of boxing. Luckily Lerena was and still is a willing horse.

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"I am a special fighter with a great team," said Lerena, who has been with Smith for 15 years. Lerena has fought big names including Daniel Dubois, Lawrence Okolie and Ryad Merhy. Forrest looks to secure a major career-defining victory against a high-profile former world titleholder. Forrest is yet to be noticed by the WBC ratings committee.

ABP Event Details And Supporting Bouts

The Lerena-Forrest fight will be the main bout of the ABP event. The main supporting bout between Jarred "Mr Hollywood" Silverman and Stephanus "Waan" Pypers promises to be a fierce, high-energy and physical fight.

"I hope he makes it to the ring, that's the most important thing," said Silverman. "Once he does that, he will get the hiding of his life. " Pypers said: "Tickets have been sold out, so there's no need for me to run my mouth. I hope he makes it out of that ring.

" There will be five other bouts and action will begin at 7pm. In a separate development, Boxing South Africa (BSA) has halted Mkhwanazi's career pending a medical review.