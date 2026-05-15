Scottie Scheffler Struggles, Followed by Surprise Comeback

After a shaky start to the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship, top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler narrowly missed a potential win, but fellow golfers like Australia's Min Woo Lee and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune seized the initiative with memorable performances.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler tumbled from a share of the lead with three bogeys in his first four holes in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship.

Cold weather and gusting winds at Aronimink plus its sloping greens battered the world's top golfers, back-nine starter Scheffler missing his first six fairways after hitting 13 of 14 on day one. Scheffler had been among seven players who shared the 18-hole lead on three-under, the most co-leaders in a major since 1989. Australian Min Woo Lee, Japan's Ryo Hisatsune, South African Aldrich Potgieter and Germany's Stephan Jaeger were co-leaders with afternoon start times Friday.





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PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler Minn Woo Lee Ryo Hisatsune Aronimink Golf Sopping Conditions

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