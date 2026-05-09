Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Among PGA Championship Favorites

The 108th PGA Championship tees off Thursday at Aronimink, and oddsmakers have declared defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Masters repeat winner Rory McIlroy as favorites.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Masters repeat winner Rory McIlroy are oddsmakers' favorites for the 108th PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday at Aronimink .

Scheffler, who won the 2022 and 2024 Masters and last year's British Open and PGA Championship, took a week off before trying for a first major title defense after a hot start to the season. He has been runner-up in each of his past three starts, including at the Masters and Heritage tournaments in April and last week at Doral.

Scheffler said, 'Sometimes you're able to build some positive momentum, and at times in my career, I've been able to really feed off of that. When you feel like you're in a good spot with your game and you're seeing the right shots, sometimes it doesn't feel that difficult.

' He could complete a career Grand Slam at next month's US Open. Rory McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam and snapped a 10-year major win drought by winning last year's Masters and last month became only the fourth player to win back-to-back titles at Augusta National, hopes to regain the motivation he found when he won the Masters.

Not since Jordan Spieth took the Masters and US Open in 2015 has a player won back-to-back majors, a feat McIlroy managed in 2014 and could achieve again this week. Cameron Young, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick are also in contention, with Young having won his first PGA title last August and Fitzpatrick having set himself up well with four top-10 finishes in his past five starts and high confidence in his game.

Justin Rose, despite leading late but settling for third at The Masters, hopes to recover and be in contention





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler Rory Mcilroy Aronimink

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stormers face Ulster test as play-off race intensifies - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The Stormers are up against Ulster, on Friday in Belfast for the United Rugby Championship

Read more »

SA Rugby and Canal+ renew multi-year domestic broadcast rights agreementSpringboks celebrating after the Rugby Championship match against Australia in Cape Town.

Read more »

PGA Truist Championship leader: South Korea's Im Sung-jae and England's Tommy FleetwoodSouth Korea's Im Sung-jae, aiming for his third PGA Tour title, and England's Tommy Fleetwood, chasing a breakthrough victory at this event, hold the lead after the second round of the PGA Truist Championship. European Tour's Rory McIlroy and American Rickie Fowler also make the top 10 entries.

Read more »

Rory McIlroy questions LIV Golf's financial stability after Saudi workers pull out, supports PGA Tour's openness to players returning.Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion and a six-time major winner, expresses skepticism about LIV Golf's ability to attract new investors after Saudi financiers withdraw support. He acknowledges that some bridges must be crossed for potential comebacks. McIlroy also highlights the PGA Tour's openness to players switching to traditional tours, including Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, and emphasizes that competing at the highest level requires dedication.

Read more »