Scottie Scheffler Channels Runner-Up Frustration into Motivation Ahead of PGA Championship

Defending PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler reflects on his recent near-misses, internal drive, and preparation as he gears up for another major title run. His consistency in top finishes and rivalry with Rory McIlroy highlight his disciplined approach to the game.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler is transforming his bittersweet feelings from three consecutive runner-up finishes into renewed motivation as he prepares for this week’s PGA Championship.

The 29-year-old American, who claimed his 20th career PGA Tour victory at the American Express in January, has since finished second at the Masters, Heritage, and Doral tournaments, leaving him in a state of mixed satisfaction and frustration. You know youre playing good golf, and youd love to get some wins. Finishing second hurts, Scheffler admitted.

But when you reflect on things to work on, theres a lot less to clean up when youre finishing second than when youre finishing 30th. Scheffler has maintained an impressive streak of top-10 finishes in his last six majors, a run unseen since Vijay Singh’s seven consecutive top finishes from 2004-2006. With four major titles and 16 top-10 finishes in his past 20 major starts, Scheffler is well-positioned to add another trophy at Aronimink.

If my game feels like its in a good spot, a lot of it is checking the boxes and making sure things feel the way they should heading into a tournament like this, he said. The last few weeks, Ive played some nice golf, so a lot of it was about getting rest, checking the boxes, and making sure things feel right before a major.

Scheffler and second-ranked Rory McIlroy have dominated the past five majors, securing four wins between them, yet they have never faced off in a Sunday showdown for the title. Scheffler, however, does not see McIlroy as a primary source of motivation. I would not say that it drives me. My sources of motivation have always been internal, he explained.

For me, getting better at golf is an interesting and fun challenge. Youre always toeing the line between improvement and regression. When I can go out by myself and practice with a focus on improvement, thats one of my favorite things. I love competition, but I dont like losing.

Preparation and the process of getting ready to compete are what I enjoy most when Im practicing at home. McIlroy, meanwhile, praised Schefflers disciplined approach. Its his relentlessness. He does the same things over and over, not flashy, but he dots his Is and crosses his Ts and does all the right things





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