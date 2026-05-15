Scottie Scheffler and Global Talent Share Opening Lead at PGA Championship

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler shares the lead after round one at Aronimink, joined by several international stars while favorites like Rory McIlroy struggle.

The opening round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink delivered a thrilling start as the world top-ranked and defending champion Scottie Scheffler surged into a share of the lead.

Scheffler managed to card a three-under par 67, a performance that saw him atop the leaderboard after the first eighteen holes of a major championship for the very first time in his illustrious career. The American golfer displayed remarkable composure on a course that many described as mentally draining and physically challenging. His round was highlighted by five birdies, which helped offset two bogeys.

Scheffler showed exceptional precision on the greens, sinking a massive 38-foot putt at the seventh hole, followed by a 28-footer at the tenth, and a clutch putt from just inside nine feet at the eleventh. Even after a frustrating three-putt bogey at the fourteenth, he remained resilient, answering with a four-foot birdie at the sixteenth to secure his position at the summit.

However, Scheffler was not alone in his success. A diverse and eclectic group of golfers also shot 67 to share the lead, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the Aronimink course. Among them was 21-year-old South African sensation Aldrich Potgieter, who is making his PGA Championship debut. Potgieter displayed maturity beyond his years, racking up six birdies, including a stunning 43-foot putt at the eleventh hole.

Joining him was Australia's Min Woo Lee, who credited his success to strong driving and a solid overall game that kept him out of significant trouble. Japan's Ryo Hisatsune, aged 23, provided one of the most exciting stories of the day. In only his fifth major appearance, Hisatsune navigated the undulating greens with surprising skill, recording seven birdies.

His ability to bounce back immediately after each of his four bogeys demonstrated a level of persistence and luck that propelled him into the lead. The day also saw a rare and historic achievement for German golf.

Both Stephan Jaeger and Martin Kaymer shot 67, marking only the second time in history that two German players have occupied the top five positions after a single round of a major tournament, a feat previously achieved by Bernard Langer and Alex Cejka at the 2001 British Open. Jaeger noted that his consistency on the front nine and ability to hold his nerve on the back nine were key to his success.

Meanwhile, Kaymer emphasized the importance of avoiding large numbers and maintaining a steady rhythm throughout the day. In contrast to the leaders, some of the game's biggest names found the day far more difficult. Rory McIlroy, currently ranked second in the world and a Masters champion, expressed deep frustration after finishing with a 74.

While he dismissed any concerns regarding a blister on his right foot, he lamented his lack of precision with the driver, noting that his driving has been a recurring issue throughout the year. Similarly, Jordan Spieth felt that his score did not accurately reflect the quality of his play, expressing disappointment at not maximizing his opportunities. Rounding out the top of the leaderboard were several other major winners and contenders.

England's Daniel Brown impressed the crowd by holing out for an eagle from 102 yards in the fairway of the eleventh hole to finish with a 68. He was joined by Canadian Corey Conners, Ireland's Shane Lowry, and Americans Sahith Theegala and Max Greyserman. Notably, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed recorded the only bogey-free round of the day, finishing with a 68 alongside two-time major winner Xander Schauffele.

Further down the leaderboard, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas all finished with 69. Rahm provided a moment of brilliance at the second hole, where he holed out from the fairway with a wedge from 101 yards for an eagle.

Meanwhile, South African Garrick Higgo's day was marred by a two-stroke penalty for arriving late to the first tee





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