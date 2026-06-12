Scott McTominay Fit for Scotland's World Cup Opener Against Haiti, Says Steve Clarke

Scotland coach Steve Clarke confirms Scott McTominay is fully recovered and ready to start the World Cup match versus Haiti, while urging balanced expectations for his star midfielder as the team aims for a historic group stage advancement.

Scotland's national team manager Steve Clarke confirmed that midfielder Scott McTominay has fully recovered from a stomach illness and will be available for Scotland's opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Haiti in Boston.

Clarke praised the 29-year-old Napoli player, describing him as "perfect and ready to go" and highlighting his importance after a season in which he netted 14 goals for the Serie A runners-up. McTominay's overhead kick against Denmark in November secured Scotland's qualification for their first World Cup since 1998, cementing his status as a national icon.

However, Clarke emphasized that the team's success will not rely solely on McTominay, stating, "I think I have got 26 superstars here. To try and put so much onto one person is not fair. We have built everything we have over the last seven years on the squad, the team, everybody being together and playing their part.

" While McTominay has played various positions for Scotland, Clarke expects him to operate as an attacking midfielder, noting, "Since he moved further forward he has done great for us. " Scotland face Morocco and Brazil, ranked seventh and sixth globally, in their subsequent Group C fixtures, making a strong start imperative.

The team is seeking to advance past the group stage for the first time in World Cup history, having failed to win a game in the group phases of the last two European Championships. Clarke, 62, who extended his contract until 2030, reflected on past tournament disappointments, saying, "The last two tournaments have not gone the way we wanted them to go, but we have another chance.

" He also referenced the heavy 5-1 loss to Germany in the opening match of Euro 2024 as a lesson in starting strongly: "The way we started that tournament, we let ourselves down and then you have that bad feeling hanging over you the whole tournament. " The article concludes with promotional information about DStv's broadcasting and streaming services for the tournament





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Scott Mctominay Steve Clarke Scotland National Team World Cup 2026 Haiti Group C Napoli Scotland Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup Injury Update Football Soccer

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