Scott Hend, a Veteran Golfer, Takes the First-Round Lead at Trophy Hassan II on PGA Tour Champions with a 7-Under-Par 66 in Rabat, Morocco

Scott Hend, a veteran professional golfer who has won across several tours and regions, is making a name for himself on the senior-only circuit with a 7-under-par 66 in the first round of the Trophy Hassan II on the PGA Tour Champions. He leads Tommy Gainey by one shot heading into Friday's final round in Rabat, Morocco.

Scott Hend is off to a strong start on the PGA Tour Champions, capturing the first-round lead with a 7-under-par 66 at the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco.

Hend finished the front nine with four straight birdies and did the same on the back nine, taking a one-shot lead over Tommy Gainey into Friday. Hend, a multiple winner on the European and Asian tours, has already shown his worth on the senior circuit with three titles since joining the European Senior Tour. He played in the first two senior majors of the season and placed second at the Regions Tradition.

Hend, known as 'Two Gloves', is relishing the challenge of playing against these golfers and believes the course is very similar to his home grounds in New South Wales and Queensland. His fellow Australian Cameron Percy and Matt Gogel are in third and fourth position, respectively





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Scott Hend PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II Royal Golf Dar Es Salam Front Nine Back Nine Birdies Shot A 66 One-Shot Lead European Sona Tour Asian Tour Canadian Tour

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