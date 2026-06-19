Scotland's performance in the World Cup has been underwhelming, with the team struggling to create chances against Morocco. Despite Tierney's impressive delivery on a free-kick, Scotland's lack of movement and desire has been evident throughout the game.

Scotland's performance in the World Cup has been underwhelming, with the team struggling to create chances against Morocco. Despite Tierney's impressive delivery on a free-kick, Scotland's lack of movement and desire has been evident throughout the game.

The team's reliance on Tierney has been a major concern, with the player being expected to chase Hakimi for the entire game. Scotland's ball quality has been poor, and they need to make significant changes in terms of their structure if they are to pose a threat to Morocco. The team's inability to press the issue and take the game to Morocco has been a major concern, with Scotland's fans calling for more bravery and gallusness from the team.

Scotland's players have been passive, with the exception of Che Adams, who has been in the D of the area. The team's poor performance has been a major concern, with Scotland's fans feeling that the team needs to try and press the issue a bit more. Despite the team's struggles, Scotland's fans have been united in their support, with the team's fans bursting into a verse of 'We'll be coming'.

The team's coach, Steve Clarke, has been protesting at the fourth official, with the team's players also showing frustration with the referee's decisions. Scotland's performance has been a major concern, with the team's fans feeling that they need to do much better if they are to have any chance of progressing in the tournament





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