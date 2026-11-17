Stand-in captain Rory Darge led Scotland to a gritty 15-12 victory over Australia in the Rugby Nations Championship, marking a crucial turnaround after recent losses.

Stand-in captain Rory Darge led Scotland to a hard-fought 15-12 victory over Australia in a defensive battle at Murrayfield on Sunday. The win in the Rugby Nations Championship marked a significant rebound for the team after a heavy defeat to New Zealand in their previous match.

Darge Takes Command After Injury

Rory Darge assumed the leadership role immediately before kick-off when regular captain Sione Tuipulotu withdrew due to a knee injury. The Glasgow flanker delivered a player-of-the-match performance that anchored Scotland's defensive structure throughout the rain-swept contest.

Also read France Defeat South Africa 21-19 in Nations Championship Thriller

Darge's tactical awareness proved critical in the final moments of the game. With six minutes remaining, he instructed Finn Russell to take a penalty kick rather than attempt a risky attacking line-out. Russell's successful conversion extended Scotland's lead to two tries, effectively sealing the outcome.

Australia mounted a late surge in the 79th minute when wing Max Jorgensen scored a converted try. However, the late points arrived too late to overcome the deficit, leaving the Wallabies with a fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Advertisement

Defensive Strategy Dictates Outcome

The match was characterized as a tactical arm-wrestle between two disciplined sides. Darge noted that both teams adjusted their play styles to suit the adverse weather conditions. Scotland successfully neutralized Australia's desire to attack with pace, forcing a game decided by set-pieces and defensive solidity.

Scotland controlled the early phases of the game, leading 12-5 at halftime. The visitors scored two tries through Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey, while Australia responded with a single try from Harry Potter.

Coach Gregor Townsend praised his squad's adaptation to the elements. He described the defensive display as one of the best he has witnessed in recent years, highlighting the team's physical dominance in the breakdown and lineout.

Implications for Final Standings

This result moves Scotland into fourth place in the Northern Hemisphere table, overtaking Wales. The victory provides momentum heading into the final round of matches before the finals weekend at Twickenham. The team's resilience stands in stark contrast to their 43-21 loss to New Zealand in their November opener.

Advertisement

Darge emphasized the need for the squad to enjoy the moment before preparing for upcoming challenges. He acknowledged that Japan will be motivated to respond after their significant defeat to England. The Scotland team now looks to build on this defensive solidity in future encounters.

Wales Surge Changes Competition Landscape

The broader context of the championship shifted significantly on Saturday when Wales defeated New Zealand 35-28 in Cardiff. This victory ended a 73-year streak without a win over the All Blacks and elevated Wales's standing in the tournament.

Australian coach Les Kiss acknowledged the difficulty of the match, citing disciplinary issues and conceded territory as key factors. He pointed to improved scrum performance and the partnership between Carter Gordon and Ryan Lonergan as positive indicators for the team.

Kiss expressed confidence that the loss would serve as a lesson before the upcoming clash with a resurgent Wales. The Australian squad faces the challenge of reversing their form against a team that has recently demonstrated exceptional capability against top-tier opposition.