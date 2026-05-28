Scientists Call for Radical Rethink of Climate Models

Researchers argue that climate and biodiversity models focus too heavily on technological fixes and ignore inequality, power and Indigenous perspectives.

Scientists are calling for a radical rethink of climate models used to shape global environmental policy, warning that many of today's dominant scenarios are too rooted in the very economic and political systems that created the climate crisis.

Researchers argue that widely used climate and biodiversity models focus too heavily on technological fixes while paying too little attention to inequality, power and the perspectives of the Global South and Indigenous communities. Many existing global scenarios are built on assumptions that economies, governance systems and social norms will remain largely unchanged, even as countries attempt to rapidly cut emissions and halt the loss of nature.

The researchers argue that this approach is too narrow for a world facing multiple interconnected crises at once, including climate change. The study also highlights Africa's limited representation in the modelling systems that underpin global climate decision-making. Scientists often rely on integrated assessment models (IAMs), which combine climate, economic and social data to project future scenarios.

However, Africa remains the only region without its own IAM. According to the researchers, this limits the ability of climate models to fully capture African realities, including poverty, inequality, development pressures and local environmental challenges. To address this, the authors propose a Global South-led 'scenarios secretariat' that would help shape future climate pathways and research priorities.

The study also calls for a new generation of 'integrated transformative scenarios' that combine climate, biodiversity and equity goals and are co-developed with Indigenous Peoples and local communities. Rather than treating Indigenous groups only as vulnerable populations, the researchers argue that local and Indigenous knowledge systems should help shape future sustainability pathways.

The paper argues that to support sustainability policy and decision-making effectively, research needs to showcase clear options that allow the world's societies to achieve not only the 1.5°C target but also the internationally agreed biodiversity targets while achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. This is no easy task but it is among the most pressing requirements of our time. This challenge underscores an urgent need to formulate and adopt diverse, alternative narratives of transformative change.

Imagining fair and sustainable futures has become increasingly urgent as influential technology billionaires promote what the researchers describe as narrow and often dystopian visions of the future. Instead, the researchers argue for alternative visions grounded in principles such as 'living in harmony with nature' and 'leaving no one behind'.

Alternative scenarios that are embedded with the aspirations of 'living in harmony with nature' or 'leaving no one behind' must be developed to counter these dystopian futures and inspire public mobilisation and policy action





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Climate Change Sustainability Indigenous Knowledge Global South Transformative Scenarios

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