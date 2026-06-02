Schools in Eden and Central Karoo District to Close Due to Approaching Severe Weather

The Western Cape Education Department has announced the temporary closure of all public schools in the Eden and Central Karoo District from 3 June to 4 June due to an approaching severe weather system. Learner transport services will also be suspended, and Early Childhood Development centres are advised to close. The decision follows warnings of significant rainfall from a cut-off low-pressure system and concerns about communities still recovering from last month's flooding. Safety of learners and educators is the primary concern.

Schools across the Eden and Central Karoo District are set to close from 3 June to 4 June as severe weather approaches the Western Cape .

The decision, announced by education authorities, follows warnings of significant rainfall linked to an approaching cut-off low-pressure system. This closure comes at a time when communities in the region are still recovering from last month's severe weather, which caused extensive damage including roads being battered, rivers swelling, and leaving some areas vulnerable to further flooding.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) stated that the move was taken after consultations with Provincial Disaster Risk Management officials, with learner and educator safety cited as the primary concern. The closure affects all public schools across the Eden and Central Karoo District, and learner transport services operating into the district will also be suspended during the two-day period. Parents and caregivers are expected to receive communication directly from schools regarding the closures and any updates related to reopening arrangements.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in the affected areas have also been encouraged to close their doors for the same period as a precaution. While the Eden and Central Karoo District faces a complete shutdown, schools in the province's remaining seven education districts are scheduled to remain open.

However, the WCED has indicated that selected learner transport routes in Circuit 1 of the Overberg District will be suspended due to weather-related concerns. Schools affected by these route changes will notify families directly. The authorities are closely monitoring the weather system and urge residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of heightened risk





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School Closures Severe Weather Western Cape Eden And Central Karoo District Cut-Off Low-Pressure System Flooding Learner Transport WCED Disaster Management

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