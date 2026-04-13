Scholar Transport Crisis in Free State: DA Calls for Immediate Action

The DA urges the MEC for Education to address the scholar transport crisis in the Free State, as over 10,000 learners were unable to attend school due to non-payment of transport operators. The party highlights the impact on learners' right to education and the disproportionate effect on rural and farming communities. Concerns are raised about the adequacy of the Department's budget and the need for immediate intervention.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is sounding the alarm over the escalating crisis in scholar transport across the Free State Province, attributing the breakdown to unresolved contractual disputes and persistent non-payment of transport operators. This crisis has resulted in widespread disruption, leaving thousands of learners stranded and unable to attend school, thereby infringing on their fundamental right to education.

The DA is urgently calling on the MEC for Education, Dr. Maboya, to intervene swiftly and reinstate scholar transport services to ensure that learners can access their education without hindrance. The situation underscores a critical failure within the education system to manage contracts and fulfill financial obligations, placing a significant burden on both learners and transport providers.

The inability of the Department to address these issues has precipitated a crisis that directly undermines educational access and perpetuates socio-economic inequalities, especially among vulnerable communities dependent on this service. The repercussions of the scholar transport collapse are deeply felt across the Free State, with over 10,000 learners reportedly missing the first day of the second term due to the absence of transportation.

Transport operators, who have not received payments since January, are now facing the prospect of enduring another month without compensation. This delay in payments, coupled with the ongoing contractual disputes, has forced many operators to withdraw their services, leaving learners with no means of getting to school. The DA has characterized this situation as unacceptable, highlighting its direct impact on learners' rights to basic education.

Furthermore, the party emphasizes that this crisis disproportionately affects learners from rural and farming communities, where local schools may have been closed, leaving transport as the sole means of accessing education. Denying these learners transport effectively denies them an education, potentially condemning them to a future of limited opportunities and persistent poverty. The DA's advocacy seeks to highlight the urgent need for a decisive resolution to both financial and contractual matters, ensuring continuous and reliable scholar transport throughout the Free State Province.

The DA's concerns extend beyond the immediate impact on learners, as the party also raised warnings during recent adjustment budget debates, pointing out the inadequacy and unsustainability of the Department's budget allocation. This foresight suggests that the current crisis is not merely a consequence of unforeseen circumstances but rather a result of systemic issues within the Department.

The party had previously alerted authorities to the potential for a crisis, underscoring the importance of proactive financial planning and contract management. The ongoing crisis reflects poor management, and a failure to prioritize crucial services such as scholar transport. The DA's commitment to holding the Department accountable involves a multi-pronged approach, including calling for immediate restoration of transport services, advocating for a review of budgetary allocations, and demanding a thorough investigation into the root causes of the crisis.

The party's interventions are guided by a commitment to safeguarding the rights of learners to access quality education and advocating for responsible and effective governance within the education sector. The DA's position emphasizes that the failure to address the transport crisis not only harms individual learners but also jeopardizes the overall quality and accessibility of education across the Free State, compounding inequalities and limiting the potential of learners from disadvantaged communities.





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