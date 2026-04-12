Scheffler Shoots Career-Low 65, Climbs Masters Leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler's remarkable round of 65 on Saturday catapulted him up the Masters leaderboard. The performance marked a significant turnaround after a Friday round and sets the stage for an exciting final day.

Scottie Scheffler surged up the Masters leaderboard on Saturday, firing a career-low round of 65 to reach 7-under-par through three rounds of the prestigious tournament. This impressive performance marked a significant turnaround for Scheffler, who had begun the third round at even par, a considerable 12 shots behind the leader Rory McIlroy after a somewhat disappointing Friday round of 74.

This score represented his second-highest at Augusta National. Scheffler's previous best at Augusta was a 66 achieved in the first round of 2024, a tournament he ultimately won for his second Masters victory.<\/p>

As he concluded his round on Saturday, Scheffler found himself tied for sixth place, trailing McIlroy by six strokes, with McIlroy still navigating the front nine of the course. Scheffler's focused approach was evident throughout the day, as he stated post-round that he 'Went out and executed to give myself some opportunities, and more of that tomorrow, and I think I'll be in a good spot.' He recognized the challenges ahead and was determined to maintain his momentum. His determination has the potential to produce a result that might make a difference on Sunday. His performance underscored his resilience and ability to bounce back from adversity, displaying his caliber as a top competitor.<\/p>

Scheffler's remarkable ascent began with an explosive eagle on the par-5 second hole, where his approach shot landed within six feet of the cup. Building on this early success, he then reeled off three consecutive birdies on holes 7 through 9, completing the front nine in a stellar 5-under 31. His precision and skill were on full display as he navigated the demanding course, maintaining his aggressive play. He then added another birdie on the notoriously difficult par-4 11th, beginning his journey through 'Amen Corner,' a section of the course renowned for its challenging holes. While his momentum briefly slowed during this section of the course, with Scheffler failing to capitalize on the par-5s of the back nine, he still managed to reach 7-under with a birdie on the par-3 16th. He had an opportunity to further reduce the gap with a birdie attempt on the 17th, but his 8-foot putt narrowly missed the target.<\/p>

Illustrating his resilience and composure, Scheffler encountered a setback on the 18th, pulling his drive and requiring a punch-out from under branches. Despite the precarious situation, threatening to mar his career-best score at Augusta, Scheffler delivered a clutch third shot, landing within nine inches of the hole for a tap-in par, securing his impressive 65. Scheffler's score of 65 on Saturday equaled the tournament low thus far, matching the 65 recorded by Rory McIlroy on Friday.<\/p>

However, Scheffler anticipates a different challenge on Sunday as he expects Augusta National to play firmer and faster in the final round. He emphasized the dynamic nature of the course, saying, 'It depends on what the leadership here wants to do.' He added, 'It really depends on what they decide to do with the greens.' He pointed out the course's adaptability, commenting, 'If they want to see some lower scores, they can make them softer if they want. I mean, they're already pretty firm, so they can just go full Bay Hill and just let them die. It's Augusta. They'll figure it out after that.' Besides his 66 in 2024, other notable low rounds include a 67 in the second round of his first Masters victory in 2022. He has also achieved four rounds of 68 throughout his 27 career rounds at Augusta National. This consistency underscores his mastery of the course and his ability to compete at the highest level. His performance sets the stage for a compelling final round, where he will strive to maintain his momentum and contend for the coveted green jacket. The final round promises to be filled with strategic decisions and exciting moments as the players compete for the title.<\/p>





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