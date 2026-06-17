Scheffler Pursues Career Grand Slam at Windy US Open in Shinnecock

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler aims to complete a career Grand Slam at the US Open, held at the challenging Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, where alongside Rory McIlroy he navigates windy conditions, thick rough, and fast greens in a demanding major test.

The US Open at Shinnecock Hills presents a formidable challenge with its 7,440-yard layout, guesting winds, dense rough, and fast greens. World number one Scottie Scheffler , chasing a career Grand Slam, and world number two Rory McIlroy, a recent Masters champion, are among the favorites after final practice rounds.

Scheffler tees off at 8:14 a.m. alongside JJ Spaun and Mason Howell, while McIlroy starts from the 10th tee at 7:52 a.m. with Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg. Both emphasize patience and strategy, with McIlroy calling it the best championship test if conditions are fair. The USGA will water greens between waves to counter expected high winds, aiming to maintain playable speeds. The purse is $22.5 million, with $4.5 million for the winner.

Players recall past issues at Shinnecock in 2004 and 2018, when the course became overly difficult, and acknowledge the narrow margin for error. Driving accuracy is crucial, especially with firm fairways and thick fescue rough that makes recovery tough





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US Open Scottie Scheffler Rory Mcilroy Shinnecock Hills Career Grand Slam Golf Major Wind Golf Course Setup

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